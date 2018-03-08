Confident Rocky businesswoman's keys to success

SHE'S got the look.

The look of a confident businesswoman with their own unique style.

FMStudios director and artistic director Bronwyn Fenech is some one you couldn't miss in a crowd.

She stands out, not only in the way that she talks, but also the way she looks.

With her red hair and large black glasses, she's a more stylish version of Scooby Doo's Velma Dinkley.

But the only degree she says she has is in billiards which she gained when she attempted to study a nursing degree.

She has now owned and operated FMStudios for 16 years, was a finalist in the 2009 Telstra Young Business Women's Award and was one of five Queensland women to fly to London to participate in the Female Founders Mission to witness one of the world's leading Start-Up communities.

Speaking yesterday at the CQUniversity North Rockhampton Campus' International Women's Day breakfast, Ms Fenech said she went to London thinking it was a working holiday, but after spending the first day in appointments from 8am, she quickly realised that's not what the organisers had in mind.

"At 3pm, I said to the facilitator 'I haven't worked this hard in years',” she said.

All jokes aside, Ms Fenech said there were two drivers leading to her still being in business - determination and surrounding yourself with successful, encouraging people.

"I don't see myself as being successful,” she said.

"I just see myself as surviving in business.

"The first 12 months were really really hard.

"I suffered from major depression.”

Ms Fenech said her partner inspired her to keep working hard by threatening to take up a job in real estate, leaving her in the business on her own.

"(I found) you are your own destiny,” she said.

"There are going to be hurdles. That's life. That's parenting. That's being a student.”

Her last piece of advise was to be confident, network and "sell yourself”.