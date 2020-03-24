Guests in lockdown as swanky venue confirms COVID-19 cases

GUESTS of a 50th birthday party at a swanky Noosa restaurant are reportedly in lockdown after several of them tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesman for Sails Restaurant yesterday said "a number of people" had tested positive to COVID-19 since attending the March 14 party.

"Sails Restaurant respects the privacy of its customers and staff and is observing all current government restrictions on restaurant and cafe trading and the direction of health authorities regarding coronavirus (COVID-19)," they said.

"Sails was recently informed that a number of people, who had previously visited Noosa, and whose trip included visiting multiple locations and businesses, attended an exclusive-hire, private function at the restaurant in mid-March, have since tested positive COVID-19.

"While the source of the infection has not been confirmed, as a precautionary measure, Sails immediately implemented all Queensland Health protocols and notified staff with direct exposure to guests.

"While the function was not open to the general public, Queensland Health recommends that anyone who attended the private function consult a doctor immediately if they develop any symptoms."

Sails temporarily closed yesterday, with the spokesman saying the restuarant planned to offer takeaway coffee from next month.

"Sails remains committed to the health and wellbeing of its customers and staff and will continue to follow all relevant authorities' guidelines," he said.

"Along with our fellow hospitality businesses, Sails looks forward to welcoming customers back to the restaurant in the near future."

The announcement came after Warwick resident Peter Wright confirmed he had the virus. He and his wife, Michelle, had been among guests at the birthday party.

MORE COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUS ON THE SUNSHINE COAST HERE

The couple said they completely self-isolated after their first contact with Queensland Health, with Peter on one side of the house and Michelle on the other.

"I just can't believe it," Michelle said. Peter described his symptoms as very mild, much like the common cold. "If I wasn't contacted, it wouldn't have crossed my mind that it could be coronavirus," he said.

"There was a bit of a sniffly nose and a headache one morning, but I took two Panadol and that was it." So far there have been 29 recorded cases of coronavirus in the Sunshine Coast region.