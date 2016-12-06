35°
News

CONFIRMED: Rockhampton will play major role in Adani's future

Michelle Gately
| 6th Dec 2016 9:12 AM
Harry Bruce cartoon Adani HQ
Harry Bruce cartoon Adani HQ contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT was a deal Rockhampton Regional Mayor Margaret Strelow believes mining giant Adani just "couldn't walk past".

In a coup for the region, Rockhampton has been named the second FIFO hub for the company's Charmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin.

Cr Strelow said the announcement that Townsville would host Adani's headquarters was "probably the worst kept secret of the last few days", but was delighted Rockhampton could also claim a major win in its bid to get a slice of the Charmichael mine action.

"We made a bid for the headquarters," Cr Strelow said.

"I'm not surprised we didn't win, but we gave Townsville a good run for their money."

Cr Strelow said the FIFO hub was expected to generate up to 1500 jobs in each centre.

"We don't expect it to start at that level, but the reality is there will be a plane flying from Rockhampton directly onto the mine site and a plane flying from Townsville directly onto the mine site," she said.

"In a competition, which there absolutely was between the three cities (Townsville, Rockhampton and Mackay), there were two prizes and we won one.

"We're absolutely delighted and committed to supporting Adani as they pull this project together now."

With the deal now done, Cr Strelow said it was important to work with the city's business community to make sure they get the lion's share of the operational support.

"This is the renaissance of Rockhampton as a major mining centre," Cr Strelow said.

"We really need to recognise this is a turning point for our economy."

Cr Strelow said councillors and council staff had done a huge amount of work building the city's profile in the mining industry over the past year.

She said senior staff put together "what I believe was the most professional bid Rockhampton has ever put forward for a major project".

"I look forward to working with the Mayor of Townsville Jenny Hill and the Townsville community as the two communities provide the workforce for this giant project," Cr Strelow said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  adani adani carmichael mine project fifo margaret strelow rockhampton

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

CONFIRMED: Rockhampton will play major role in Adani's future

CONFIRMED: Rockhampton will play major role in Adani's...

The move is expected to create up to 1500 jobs, with direct flights to the Charmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin.

Teen cops a stern warning from magistrate

17-year-old faces court on drug charges

Don't lock up farm land for military base expansion

Australian Army Major Adrian Farrel (left), from Battle Group Waratah, gives fire control orders to his company on a patrol during Exercise Southern Jackaroo/Diamond Sprint 16.

Agforce calls on government to sit down and talk with farmers

Adani jobs, jobs, jobs: So where will they be?

The $21 billion Adani project could provide up to 4000 jobs a year.

Premier under pressure to ensure regional Queenslanders get jobs

Local Partners

Over 370 students to celebrate at one of CQUni's biggest graduations

CQUniversity will also see its largest cohort of PhDs at the ceremony

Friends remember Nev: 'We were very lucky to have him'

BEST MATES: Nev Callaghan and Norm Diplock during their national service days. The pair were hardly separated during their 75-year friendship working together and bringing up their families in Rockhampton.

Norm Diplock reflects on 75 years of friendship with close mate Nev

6000+ flock to CQ Eat St round two

HUGE SUCCESS: More than 6000 people attended the CQ Eat St event at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on Saturday night. INSET: Musician Aaron Hamilton.

Thousands flock to Showgrounds for food and markets

Rockhampton plays host to Jackasses

The Jackass boys are coming to Rockhampton for one night only.

They're bring their special brand of self-injuring stunts with them

ACROSS THE REGION

CHRISTMAS SONGS: It's Carols by Candlelight in Emu Park this weekend.

LOOKING for something to do this weekend?

Leo designs shocker tattoo for Tom Hardy after lost bet

Leo designs shocker tattoo for Tom Hardy after lost bet

LEONARDO DiCaprio has designed a new tattoo for Tom Hardy - and it's a shocker.

Hollywood star at home on the Coffs Coast

FEELING LUCKY, SON?: Scott Eastwood visited the Coffs Coast

Guess which Hollywood star has been seen around the Coffs Coast?

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

RICKY Gervais "doesn't see the point" in marrying Jane Fallon.

Hacksaw Ridge wins big in first round of AACTA Awards

Luke Bracey and Andrew Garfield in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

THE major awards will be handed out on Wednesday night.

Paris Hilton fumes at clumsy partygoers

A reveller spilt their drink on Paris Hilton's DJ decks

Winnie Harlow isn't a role model

Winnie Harlow insists she isn't a role model.

Felicity Jones proud of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story role

Felicity Jones feels it is "important" for a woman to head Rogue One

See for miles! Build your dreams here

15 Hitching Rail Drive, Tanby 4703

Residential Land Few blocks offer an attractive rural view like this! 1 Acre lots ... $219,000

Few blocks offer an attractive rural view like this! 1 Acre lots are getting harder and harder to come buy. There has never been a better time to buy than right...

Rural lifestyle only minutes from town.

28 Dunlop Street, Port Curtis 4700

House 3 2 $210,000

This character plus home is positioned only minutes from the centre of Rockhampton. Set on a 2.44 acre block with fenced paddocks that surround the house ideal for...

TRENDING LOCATION. 3 BEDROOM. 2 BATHROOM BRICK. $309,000

15 Bank Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $309,000

TRENDING- NEW PARK AVENUE. BRICK HOME. $309,000. Move into the trending area. The latest and exciting hot spot suburb- The new Park Avenue. Brand new brick...

Affordable First Home

40 Capricorn Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 2 1 1 $225,000

This budget friendly home will put a smile on your face with everything you are looking for at a bargain price. This low set brick home Features include: 2...

Low Maintenance, Family Home Allenstown

268 Murray Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 1 $169,900

This Allenstown home has a low maintenance exterior, aluminium windows, brick base and sits on a 666m lot. The yard is fenced, downstairs provides lockable car...

Walking Distance to Shops, Schools and Sporting Complexes

121 Wandal Road, Wandal 4700

House 4 1 2 $275,000

Located in Wandal and within walking distance to the Wandal shopping centre, Rockhampton High School and St. Joseph's primary school is this highset 4 bedroom...

100 Acres with Sea View!

1081 Farnborough Road, Farnborough 4703

4 2 4 Auction

Auction Location: On Site. Lowset brick home on 106 acres located close by to Farnborough State School, general store and 10.81 Kilometres from Yeppoon Main...

Brand New Home and Affordable

9 Renshaw Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $315,000

This brand new contemporary style home has been designed for space and comfort, ideal for wheelchair access or a perfect for start for a young couple. You are...

Elevated Ocean Views

5 Scarborough Street, Lammermoor 4703

Residential Land Exceptional location offering Elevated Ocean and Island views. • Already fenced on ... $165,000

Exceptional location offering Elevated Ocean and Island views. • Already fenced on two sides • Elevated to capture Ocean & Island views • Surrounded by quality...

Affordable Unit Living

5/3 Kingfisher Parade, Norman Gardens 4701

Unit 2 1 1 $197,000

This low maintenance brick and colourbond unit is neat and tidy with new carpets in the bedrooms and living. Both front and rear gardens have shady patio's, there...

Developer's grand new multi-million dollar estate

NEW ESTATE: This is the only plan revealed by the property developer's new Billabongs Estate in Agnes Water.

DEVELOPER given the go ahead for a massive estate with 149 homes.

Couple's desperate $550K price drop to sell Gladstone home

Brian Headley and Kirstene Staib are selling their Kin Kora mansion for $750,000.

TELL tale sign of Gladstone's property market.

Banks reclaim Gladstone homes as job losses bite

LONG FALL: Property experts Heron Todd say, based on key market indicators, Gladstone is still travelling to the bottom of the market, with property prices set to get cheaper.

Property valuers say Gladstone housing market hasn't hit the bottom

The million dollar property to test Mackay's market

This Victoria St building will go to auction Tuesday and investors will be watching closely to see how much it sells for.

'High profile architect designed CBD asset' goes to auction

Prices jump in trio of mining towns

THE boost in coal prices in the past six months has triggered a house price jump in at least three mining towns in Central Queensland.

Boost in coal prices triggers a market turnaround

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!