CONFIRMED: Rockhampton will play major role in Adani's future

IT was a deal Rockhampton Regional Mayor Margaret Strelow believes mining giant Adani just "couldn't walk past".

In a coup for the region, Rockhampton has been named the second FIFO hub for the company's Charmichael coal mine in the Galilee Basin.

Cr Strelow said the announcement that Townsville would host Adani's headquarters was "probably the worst kept secret of the last few days", but was delighted Rockhampton could also claim a major win in its bid to get a slice of the Charmichael mine action.

"We made a bid for the headquarters," Cr Strelow said.

"I'm not surprised we didn't win, but we gave Townsville a good run for their money."

Cr Strelow said the FIFO hub was expected to generate up to 1500 jobs in each centre.

"We don't expect it to start at that level, but the reality is there will be a plane flying from Rockhampton directly onto the mine site and a plane flying from Townsville directly onto the mine site," she said.

"In a competition, which there absolutely was between the three cities (Townsville, Rockhampton and Mackay), there were two prizes and we won one.

"We're absolutely delighted and committed to supporting Adani as they pull this project together now."

With the deal now done, Cr Strelow said it was important to work with the city's business community to make sure they get the lion's share of the operational support.

"This is the renaissance of Rockhampton as a major mining centre," Cr Strelow said.

"We really need to recognise this is a turning point for our economy."

Cr Strelow said councillors and council staff had done a huge amount of work building the city's profile in the mining industry over the past year.

She said senior staff put together "what I believe was the most professional bid Rockhampton has ever put forward for a major project".

"I look forward to working with the Mayor of Townsville Jenny Hill and the Townsville community as the two communities provide the workforce for this giant project," Cr Strelow said.