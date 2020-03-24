Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Hospital. Generic
Rockhampton Hospital. Generic
News

CONFIRMED: Two new COVID-19 cases for Rockhampton, 6 total

Jack Evans
24th Mar 2020 3:46 PM

Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Rockhampton after the statewide daily total hit 78.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga confirmed the two cases are directly related to the three cases confirmed yesterday.

The two new cases are quarantined at home.

It is understood health authorities are confident their contact with the public has been minimal, thus not requiring a community health alert.

The latest cases lifts the total Central Queensland COVID-19 cases to six.

For more information to follow.

coronavirus covid-19 cqhhs
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP champions faster, more detailed COVID-19 updates for CQ

        MP champions faster, more detailed COVID-19 updates for CQ

        Health MP takes detailed information sharing into her own hands

        BREAKING: CQ golf course closed by COVID-19 ruling

        premium_icon BREAKING: CQ golf course closed by COVID-19 ruling

        Sport Course closed until further notice: ‘We are bound to follow Government edicts and...

        Rocky house ‘destroyed’ in terrifying home invasion

        premium_icon Rocky house ‘destroyed’ in terrifying home invasion

        News Three masked offenders entered a family’s house armed with a shovel, knife and...

        Businesses get creative to operate

        premium_icon Businesses get creative to operate

        News Small businesses across the Capricorn Coast are changing their business model to...

        • 24th Mar 2020 2:30 PM