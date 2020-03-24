CONFIRMED: Two new COVID-19 cases for Rockhampton, 6 total

Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Rockhampton after the statewide daily total hit 78.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga confirmed the two cases are directly related to the three cases confirmed yesterday.

The two new cases are quarantined at home.

It is understood health authorities are confident their contact with the public has been minimal, thus not requiring a community health alert.

The latest cases lifts the total Central Queensland COVID-19 cases to six.

For more information to follow.