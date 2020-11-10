Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Margaret Strelow.
Margaret Strelow.
Council News

CONFIRMED: Who is the new Rockhampton mayor

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
10th Nov 2020 8:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has confirmed Deputy Mayor Neil Fisher will be Acting Mayor.

This is in line with the Local Government Act 2009.

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher.
Acting Mayor Neil Fisher.

Further information is expected at a press conference today.

It is still unclear at this time if Chris ‘Pineapple man’ would become mayor, as the recent legislation changes indicate so.

More to come.

MORE STORIES:

STRELOW’S RESIGNATION: Findings behind misconduct revealed

ADANI ROW: Strelow resigns as Mayor amid ‘misconduct’ claims

Landry gutted and devastated at Mayor’s resignation

Rocky’s accidental mayor after shock resignation

chris hooper councillor neil fisher mayor margaret strelow rrc
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ADANI ROW: Strelow resigns as Mayor amid ‘misconduct’ claims

        Premium Content ADANI ROW: Strelow resigns as Mayor amid ‘misconduct’ claims

        News Mayor Strelow announced the shocking news this evening.

        Rocky's accidental mayor after shock resignation

        Premium Content Rocky's accidental mayor after shock resignation

        Breaking EXCLUSIVE: Hooper wakes to learn of possible new role

        Landry gutted and devastated at Mayor’s resignation

        Premium Content Landry gutted and devastated at Mayor’s resignation

        Politics Senator Canavan has also shared his thoughts on the news.

        Island battle: Can governments reach agreement over GKI?

        Premium Content Island battle: Can governments reach agreement over GKI?

        News The State and Federal Governments are struggling to co-operate on unlocking the...