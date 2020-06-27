Conflicting reports over Rockhampton police Covid-19 call on visiting Victorians

There are conflicting reports over when police arrived at a South Rockhampton hotel to investigate whether visiting Victorians posed a Covid-19 transmission risk to CQ residents.

A Rockhampton man said his brother saw security footage from the Sun Palms Hotel Motel and was told the police arrived at 4am.

The Morning Bulletin reported the 31 workers regularly flew up from known Covid-19 hotspots to undertake roadworks as part of a Rockhampton Regional Council contract.

A spokesperson from the Downer Group, which provided the contractors, confirmed the police visit was unexpected but said that, to their knowledge, it took place closer to 10pm Monday night soon after the group landed in Rockhampton.

“All our paperwork was in order; we checked with the Department of Health before the workers left Victoria,” she said.

“Maybe there was some confusion because the status of the Victorian border had changed so quickly.”

She said the police arrived at the hotel to issue quarantine notices the same evening the group arrived, and the workers agreed to Covid-19 testing “just in case”.

All test results came back negative.