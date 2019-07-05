Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

CONFRATERNITY: League and netball action from day 4

5th Jul 2019 12:31 AM | Updated: 3:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHARING the netball and league action from day four.

Netball

St Mary's Catholic College, Cairns took on Marist College, Emerald on day four of the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival in Bundaberg.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

St Mary's Catholic College, Casino took on Chanel College, Gladstone on day four of the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival in Bundaberg. 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Rockhampton Grammar School took on Siena Catholic College, Sippy Downs on day four of the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival in Bundaberg.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

St Margaret's Anglican Girls School, Ascot took on Siena Catholic College, Waterford on day four of the Queensland Independent Secondary Schools Netball Carnival in Bundaberg. 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Shalom College took on Unity College on day four. 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

League

St Columbas College, Caboolture took on Assumption College, Warwick on day four of the Confraternity Carnival in Bundaberg. 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Shalom College, Bundaberg took on Trinity College, Beenleigh on day four of the Confraternity Carnival in Bundaberg.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

confra19 sport
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    'Tomfoolery' at mine ends in $2.3mil lawsuit

    premium_icon 'Tomfoolery' at mine ends in $2.3mil lawsuit

    News The CQ mine worker was no longer able to work after the incident which severely injured her arm

    Stake out of caravan park leads to another crime find

    premium_icon Stake out of caravan park leads to another crime find

    Crime Police were targeting drug sale activity at the time

    Bad traffic record from RBT and drug drive intercepts

    premium_icon Bad traffic record from RBT and drug drive intercepts

    Crime Her latest intercept revealed a different traffic offence

    Rocky teams 'stacking up' against the competition in Shield

    premium_icon Rocky teams 'stacking up' against the competition in Shield

    News See all the results from today's Confraternity semi finals