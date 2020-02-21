Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DETERMINED: Nine News weather presenter Nicole Rowles is taking a stand against fast fashion.
DETERMINED: Nine News weather presenter Nicole Rowles is taking a stand against fast fashion.
Entertainment

Confronting data leads to inspiring pledge

Kaitlyn Smith
21st Feb 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRESENTING the weather to Central Queensland seems as complex a job as any. But for Channel 9 weather presenter Nicole Rowles, it instead became a catalyst for change.

The beloved TV personality admitted that while at the helm of a nightly forecast bulletin, she had been faced with a grim reality – an undeniable change in Australia’s weather patterns.

She said it was clear that the changing climate was in part due to human activity, among other reasons.

In a bid to help reduce her own carbon footprint, the beloved TV personality has this year pledged a ‘no new clothes’ rule as she takes a stand against the fast fashion industry.

“I’ve seen this happen a lot of the past couple of years, this push towards a goal of trying not to buy any new clothes for at least a year.”

Though Ms Rowles conceded that her pledge would only be implemented throughout her personal life, as her career on TV requires an up keep in appearance.

“I’ve been told it’s better that everyone in the world do conservation imperfectly than to have one person do it perfectly.”

However, she is still finding nifty ways to be both sustainable and fashion forward.

“I’m finding alternative way of sourcing my fashion. It’s not as hard as you may think. Sustainable fashion is not financially prohibitive, but I thought it was before I did this.”

Channel 9 has even followed suit, she said, detailing the network’s own sustainability practices, including a wardrobe rotation throughout its national locations and working on a lending basis with local stylists.

Ms Rowles suggested those looking to make the same pledge for 2020 should look to thrift shops, consignment stores or online hire stores to satisfy their style needs.

“A lot of online hire places also sell off their pieces after they have reached the end of their online rental life.”

Finally, she urged those who think changing their own behaviour is pointless to reconsider.

“The way to act is on a nation scale. There is so much which individual consumers can do to drive a change a grassroots level.”

“They might not feel like the can affect change, but everyone’s small changes can culminate into a much bigger change.”

central queensland weather channel nine environmental awareness fast fashion
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Devastating reality of soaring juvenile crime

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Devastating reality of soaring juvenile crime

        Crime After falling victim to a series of juvenile crime, one Dingo business owner is demanding a review of policy which renders Police virtually powerless to act.

        WATCH: Teens caught with gun, meth and a stolen car

        premium_icon WATCH: Teens caught with gun, meth and a stolen car

        Crime Five-day crime spree between Gladstone and Rockhampton.

        Truck towing two vehicles rolls over on major highway

        premium_icon Truck towing two vehicles rolls over on major highway

        News Police say the truck rolled off the road at Ambrose this afternoon.

        REVEALED: Capricornia’s favourite cafe as voted by you

        premium_icon REVEALED: Capricornia’s favourite cafe as voted by you

        Easy Eating ‘It means the absolute world’, cafe owner rapt to be regions favourite.