Confronting data leads to inspiring pledge

PRESENTING the weather to Central Queensland seems as complex a job as any. But for Channel 9 weather presenter Nicole Rowles, it instead became a catalyst for change.

The beloved TV personality admitted that while at the helm of a nightly forecast bulletin, she had been faced with a grim reality – an undeniable change in Australia’s weather patterns.

She said it was clear that the changing climate was in part due to human activity, among other reasons.

In a bid to help reduce her own carbon footprint, the beloved TV personality has this year pledged a ‘no new clothes’ rule as she takes a stand against the fast fashion industry.

“I’ve seen this happen a lot of the past couple of years, this push towards a goal of trying not to buy any new clothes for at least a year.”

Though Ms Rowles conceded that her pledge would only be implemented throughout her personal life, as her career on TV requires an up keep in appearance.

“I’ve been told it’s better that everyone in the world do conservation imperfectly than to have one person do it perfectly.”

However, she is still finding nifty ways to be both sustainable and fashion forward.

“I’m finding alternative way of sourcing my fashion. It’s not as hard as you may think. Sustainable fashion is not financially prohibitive, but I thought it was before I did this.”

Channel 9 has even followed suit, she said, detailing the network’s own sustainability practices, including a wardrobe rotation throughout its national locations and working on a lending basis with local stylists.

Ms Rowles suggested those looking to make the same pledge for 2020 should look to thrift shops, consignment stores or online hire stores to satisfy their style needs.

“A lot of online hire places also sell off their pieces after they have reached the end of their online rental life.”

Finally, she urged those who think changing their own behaviour is pointless to reconsider.

“The way to act is on a nation scale. There is so much which individual consumers can do to drive a change a grassroots level.”

“They might not feel like the can affect change, but everyone’s small changes can culminate into a much bigger change.”