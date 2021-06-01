Confronting picture of virus situation

People in full protective gear outside an aged care home exposed to coronavirus risk. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

Confronting images have emerged of Victoria’s aged care workers and residents as the state battles a Covid crisis that has seeped into the sector.



Four care facilities were locked down this week after three people linked to multiple homes tested positive to the virus.

Two staff members and a residents at the Arcare Maidstone facility all tested positive, with one of the workers also reported to have worked shifts at the BlueCross Western Gardens centre in Sunshine.



Despite fears more cases would emerge, Victorian health minister Martin Foley confirmed on Tuesday that all staff and residents at Blue Cross Sunshine had so far tested negative, with no further positive tests at Arcare Maidstone.

He said genomic sequencing also linked the case directly to the current outbreak.



“That is at least confirming in our minds that this is all the one related cluster from the South Australian Hotel breach,” Mr Foley said.

A woman is transferred into a patient transport van and taken away from the Arcare Maidstone facility. Picture: David Crosling

The two facilities remain locked down, as well as The Royal Freemasons facility in Richmond which is awaiting a staff test result.



The Royal Freemasons facility in Footscray returned to normal operations after a 24-hour lockdown.

The resident of Arcare Maidstone, a woman in her 90s, who tested positive to the virus, was asymptomatic and transferred to hospital.

Arcare Maidstone issued a public statement on Monday saying the ill resident had received one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Photos taken at facilities on Tuesday showed staff dressed head to toe in protective gear, with others taking tests from their cars, as some residents were transported from the facility.

Authorities on Friday confirmed they would embark on a five-day vaccine blitz in a bid to stop the spread of the virus in the aged care and disability sectors.

From Wednesday June 2 to Sunday June 6 workers in the private sector aged care and the residential disability sectors, all managed by the Commonwealth, will be given priority access to walk-in vaccination hubs around Victoria.

A staff member at Western Gardens Aged Care in Sunshine disposes of clinical waste after the facility recorded a Covid infection. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

“We have concerns there isn’t enough coverage that is why we are stepping in,” Victoria’s Covid testing commander Jeroen Weimar said.

“It has been available but this is very much a call to arms of those workers on the frontline to come out and we will give you a priority lane so it makes it quicker and easier to get through it in a speedier time.

“We very much want to ensure we are protecting those vulnerable people and the aged care facility and disability sector from Covid.”

Medical workers in their cars receive a Covid test. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

The Royal Exhibition Building, the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, Sandown Racecourse, the Melbourne Showgrounds, former Ford factory in Geelong, Bendigo community clinic, Ballarat Mercure Hotel and convention centre, Shepparton Showgrounds and the Wodonga vaccination hub are all taking part in the blitz.

“We have serious concerns in relation to the coverage of people with disabilities and essential settings,” Mr Weimar said.

“We are very much stepping into assist the Commonwealth in those endeavours to ensure we provide greater protection in the community.”

