A man was arrested on Friday after police discovered a woman’s body inside a home. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
‘Confronting’ sight after woman’s death

by Anton Nilsson
11th Jun 2021 2:14 PM | Updated: 3:15 PM

Police and paramedics were met by a “confronting” sight when they entered a NSW south coast home where a woman was lying dead.

The 51-year-old woman was discovered after a family member called police on Friday morning saying they were unable to contact her.

Emergency workers arrived at the home in Numbaa, near Nowra, shortly before 11.30am.

“It was quite confronting to first responders,” Detective Inspector Scott Nelson told NCA NewsWire.

“There was evidence she had sustained fatal injuries.”

About half an hour later, a 37-year-old man was arrested near the scene.

The man was taken to the police station in Nowra where he was helping officers with their investigation, police said.

“We believe he was known to the woman,” Mr Nelson said.

No charges have been laid.

