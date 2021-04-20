‘Confronting’: TCC students re-enact fatal car crash

Students from The Cathedral College were given a reality check as they observed a realistic re-enactment of a fatal car crash on Tuesday.

RACQ presented its award-winning Docudrama program to the students, with the assistance of year 12 actors, local funeral directors and Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service officers.

RACQ education manager Julie Smith said it was important to teach students about the fatal five and how to avoid getting into dangerous situations.

“Last year in Central Queensland, we had 90 deaths, the highest out of all of Queensland,” she said.

“Red P-platers make up the smallest drivers on our roads but make up the greatest number of deaths.

“The crash is the catalyst for discussion for students, it is about showing them this is going to be their reality.”

The mock scene at TCC of a drink driving crash scene. A friend lies on the ground as the driver and passenger figure out what to do.

The scenario told the story of Katie and Matt who decided to get in the car with Johnno, who had been drinking.

The session focuses on “choices”, teaching students they had a choice to not get into a car with a driver who may be drunk, distracted or speeding.

“To know they have a choice, they never have to get in a car with a drink driver and they have options,” Ms Smith said.

The program has been running for five years and RACQ endeavours to get to every school it can from out west to up north.

“Being a Central Queensland girl myself, it feels close to home, wanting to get that road toll down to zero and getting that message out there to our young people,” Ms Smith said.

The funeral directors moving the deceased body from the mock scene.

TCC Year 12 coordinator Monila Beotra said this session was important to show the students what it was like driving on the road and the right road safety rules.

“It was quite confronting, to see students from the cohort used as the actors, it sends a really strong message it could happen to anyone and could happen anytime,” he said.

“No matter how many powerpoints you show them, roleplays like this sends a very different message to them.”

Mr Beotra explained the school had a strong focus on educating the students on road safety throughout the year.

A number of students have been driving on properties from a young age but this doesn’t mean they are more experienced in road driving.

“It’s all the more important for people who are in boarding, who are coming from smaller towns, to actually see that things are quite different on the roads when they go to bigger cities and Rocky is one of those,” Mr Beotra said.

The cohort of 200 Year 12 students all stood around the mock scenario and watched with attention as the scene unfolded before them in the carpark.

TCC Year 12 college leaders William Lewis and Lincoln Seierup.

Year 12 college leader William Lewis said watching it reinforced to him to always call his parents if he ever needed to be picked up from a party.

“The scene was confronting, I think it is important to look at that perspective because that could be anyone, at school or anyone that everyone knows in the community,” he said.

“A video sometimes doesn’t account for what the real life looks like so that is really good that we had this session today,” Year 12 college leader Lincoln Seierup said.

Lincoln said the mock scenario taught them how to respond in a car crash and the processes in an accident.

“It is really important we have that here and that education spreads around the school so we can transfer that to younger age groups as well,” he said.