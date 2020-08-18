Confused man at CQ servo could be linked to missing person

EMERGENCY services, including Queensland Ambulance officers, are responding to a Central Queensland service station where a man potentially linked to a missing person’s case has been located.

Reports suggest ambulance crews were called to the Puma servo on the corner of the Dawson Highway and Dunn St at Biloela where a man in his 50s was found ‘disorientated’.

It is understood the man told people at the scene he had been travelling on a bus all day.

Reports suggest the man matches the description of a man reported missing from another region since this morning.

More to come.