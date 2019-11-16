Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A driver made it 7km down the Bruce Highway, travelling in the wrong direction, before he came to a stop in busy roadworks.
A driver made it 7km down the Bruce Highway, travelling in the wrong direction, before he came to a stop in busy roadworks.
Crime

‘Confused’ man drives wrong way on Bruce Hwy

Amber Hooker
16th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN drove in the wrong direction on the Bruce Hwy for about 7km before he came to a stop among busy road works.

Matthew Carstens, 43, fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in Palmview about 2.20am on September 16.

Police prosecutor Phillip Stephens said road workers tried to flag Carstens down, before he eventually pulled over in the closed left lane.

Duty lawyer Matthew Cooper told the court Carstens had his licence, but had a lifelong acquired brain injury which contributed to his "confusion" at the time of offending.

He said Carstens did not speed or crash.

Sergeant Stephens said Carstens was erratic, appeared "scatty and paranoid", and hung his upper body outside the car window when officers arrived.

Mr Cooper attributed this to his brain injury and said Carstens was not under the influence of any intoxicating substance.

Sergeant Stephens said police would take steps to talk ot the chief commanding officer about Castens capacity regarding his licence.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist fined him $500 and disqualified his licence for six months.

bruce highway dangerous operation of a motor vehicle editors picks maroochydore magistrates court scd court scd crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farmer Sikes offers feedback on bushfire

        premium_icon Farmer Sikes offers feedback on bushfire

        News The Cobraball bushfire has taught many lessons about dealing with and preparing for future fires.

        WATCH: Police appeal for fresh leads on Kawana armed robbery

        premium_icon WATCH: Police appeal for fresh leads on Kawana armed robbery

        News Appeal underway for more infomation on two person armed robbery of a grocery store.

        Yeppoon’s Nicola Apps wins 2019 Lorna McDonald Essay Prize

        premium_icon Yeppoon’s Nicola Apps wins 2019 Lorna McDonald Essay Prize

        News This year’s prize-winning entry is a meditation on nostalgia and belonging, and...

        What’s on: 48 hours across the region 48 hours across the region 48 hours across the region

        premium_icon What’s on: 48 hours across the region 48 hours across the...

        News THE Morning Bulletin is your number one stop for your comprehensive entertainment...