‘Confused’ man drives wrong way on Bruce Hwy

A driver made it 7km down the Bruce Highway, travelling in the wrong direction, before he came to a stop in busy roadworks.

A driver made it 7km down the Bruce Highway, travelling in the wrong direction, before he came to a stop in busy roadworks.

A MAN drove in the wrong direction on the Bruce Hwy for about 7km before he came to a stop among busy road works.

Matthew Carstens, 43, fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in Palmview about 2.20am on September 16.

Police prosecutor Phillip Stephens said road workers tried to flag Carstens down, before he eventually pulled over in the closed left lane.

Duty lawyer Matthew Cooper told the court Carstens had his licence, but had a lifelong acquired brain injury which contributed to his "confusion" at the time of offending.

He said Carstens did not speed or crash.

Sergeant Stephens said Carstens was erratic, appeared "scatty and paranoid", and hung his upper body outside the car window when officers arrived.

Mr Cooper attributed this to his brain injury and said Carstens was not under the influence of any intoxicating substance.

Sergeant Stephens said police would take steps to talk ot the chief commanding officer about Castens capacity regarding his licence.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist fined him $500 and disqualified his licence for six months.