Confusing road rule sparks wild debate

Which car is trying to illegally change lanes? Picture: RACQ

AUSTRALIAN drivers have been posed a road rules question so tricky people are still disagreeing with each other even after being told the answer.

The Royal Automobile Club of Queensland (RACQ) posted what was meant to be a fun road rules quiz to their Facebook page yesterday, but things got heated when social media users couldn't agree on the correct answer.

The organisation had to step in and warn users to keep the discussion "civil" as tempers flared over the tricky question.

The quiz involves a picture of four cars at an intersection, with three of them travelling forward through a green light.

A red car at the front is halfway across the intersection, a pink car is just about to cross the intersection and at the back is a blue car travelling the same direction as the other two.

All three cars are indicating they want to change lanes from the left to the right.

The question asks people to identify "which vehicle, or vehicles, are performing an illegal manoeuvre?"

The options are:

a. Red and pink

b. Red

c. Pink

d. Blue

Take a look at the picture and see if you can figure out the answer. (We explain the correct answer below).

The post has gained over 500 comments.

Many users were sure both red and pink were in the wrong

"Pink is crossing the solid line where as the blue one is not, and red is changing lanes in an intersection," one person claimed.

"Pink n red. If u think otherwise, who passed your license," another said.

The majority of users agreed the answer was red and pink, but a few thought all three cars were in the wrong.

One person claimed the blue car looked to be within 15 metres of the intersection, and therefore shouldn't be changing lanes.

With so many people commenting and arguing over who was right the debate got heated, with the RACQ having to step in and warn users to tone it down.

"Hi everyone. We love a robust discussion but please keep it civil," they wrote.

Man people claimed changing lanes while crossing an intersection was illegal.

ANSWER

The RACQ revealed that only the pink car was making an illegal lane change.

"Pink, as the image shows a vehicle crossing a continuous line separating the lanes, which is illegal," they wrote.

They also added that, while it wasn't advisable to change lanes in the middle of an intersection, it was not illegal, so the red car was not technically doing anything wrong.

You would think providing the correct answer would put an end to the debate, but it only spurred on even more questions from drivers.

Many people were still convinced it was illegal to change lanes while travelling through an intersection, forcing the motoring organisation to offer a further explanation.

"In Qld line markings aren't carried through an intersection (apart from turn lines)," they wrote.

"The continuous line on approach can't be crossed.

"There isn't anything in the road rules that says you can't change lines in an intersection, but we would advise against it."