Confusion, anger as wild weather destroys Tour stage

A snowplough was used to try to clear the roads but to no avail. Picture: Thibault Camus/AP

A snowplough was used to try to clear the roads but to no avail. Picture: Thibault Camus/AP

THE Tour de France has been rocked by one of the most incredible days in its history, with a freak hailstorm cutting short Stage 19.

The lead riders were rocketing down the second last climb of the day, the Col De L'iseran, when they were told the 126.5km stage had been terminated with 38km remaining.

Further below in the town of Val d'Isere, roads had been turned to rivers, hail coated the bitumen and even landslides blocked some sections.

Saturday's Stage 20 has now been slashed by more than half.

Landslides and more expected bad weather have forced organisers to shorten the race's exciting 130km climax from Albertville to Val Thorens to just 59km.

Major tests, the Cormet de Roselend and the Cote de Longefoy, are deemed unsafe, setting the scene for a short and aggressive stage. The final climb to Val Thorens is 35km long itself.

The Tour de France put out a statement that read: "Due to the difficult weather conditions expected tomorrow and landslides noticed, the course of the 20th stage of the Tour de France will be modified."

Egan Bernal is a red-hot favourite to claim his maiden Tour crown after making his move on Stage 19 before the storm hit.

Richie Porte leads Julian Alaphilippe on Stage 19 of the Tour de France before it was cancelled. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

In the middle of a heatwave in France, snowploughs were used in vain to clear a path in scenes more familiar with the depths of winter.

Confused riders were loaded into team cars at the roadside. Many were angry at the decision, having raced on completely dry roads, unaware of the perilous conditions below.

There was good weather early for the riders on Stage 19. Picture: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

The chaos marked the end of a frantic stage of racing, with Tour organisers deciding the finishing times would be taken from the top of the Col De L'iseran - the highest point of this year's Tour at 2770m.

While no official winner could be declared, Team Ineos's Colombian rider Bernal was the unquestionable victor, snaring the yellow jersey with a withering attack up that climb.

Egan Bernal leading Julian Alaphilippe. Picture: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Bernal dropped all his title rivals and caught and passed the remains of the breakaway.

He leads Julian Alaphilippe by 45 seconds - the leader cracking under the pressure initiated by Ineos - teammate Geraint Thomas by 1min3sec and Steven Krujswijk by 1min15sec.

Aussie Richie Porte was distanced near the top and remains in 10th place overall, while sprinter Caleb Ewan survived another mountainous day.

Egal Bernal would finish the day with the yellow jersey. Picture: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

But Bernal now has a firm grip on his first Tour de France title and will be extremely difficult to beat ahead of Saturday night's (AEST) Stage 20 summit showdown at Val Thorens.

"I don't know what happened. I was going full on. I had attacked and then they told me to stop. I said: 'No, not now'," Bernal said.

Conditions became treacherous forcing the cancellation of the stage. Picture: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

"Then they told me that the race had been stopped. The tar was dry, but you couldn't continue with the road in that state up ahead.

"In that moment, it was very bizarre. What counts is that I have the yellow jersey, it was a dream for me. It's something incredible.

"When they gave me the yellow jersey … I really wanted to cry. I still can't believe it."

Team Ineos boss Dave Brailsford said "fortune favours the brave".

"As we said this morning, we were going to take today on. Maybe we haven't been as strong, but today was the day where we thought if there was anywhere we could make the difference it was the L'iseran," Brailsford said.

"I actually thought the guys rode really well. We had a plan and we executed the plan.

"It wasn't what we were hoping for, but obviously … but we don't control the weather.

The race had to be cancelled due to hail. Picture: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

"There's obviously been quite a considerable landslide. Some of the images I've seen, there's bike racing and then there's the health and safety element and we just need to make sure everyone is alright."

Dimension Data team principal Doug Ryder said the right decision was made.

"I think it is tough. It's tough for the organisers when a natural disaster happens and I think that's what we can call it," Ryder said.

"But I think from the gendarmes, to the cavalcade, to everyone working today and the riders, of course, did a great job.

"It's sad that things like this can happen, but it is what it is. It's pretty crazy."

On a day of drama for the French, local hope Alaphilippe losing the race lead was compounded by the abandonment of fifth-placed Thibaut Pinot, who suffered a thigh strain.

Pinot rode on for several kilometres in tears, refusing to accept his Tour dream was over.

He was escorted into a team vehicle, where photographers were kicked and pushed by Groupama-FDJ staff eager to protect their man.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial >