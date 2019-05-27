Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Congestion is heavy on the M1 near Worongary after a car and truck crash. Picture: Liam Kidston.
Congestion is heavy on the M1 near Worongary after a car and truck crash. Picture: Liam Kidston.
News

Parts of M1 a car park for second time today

by Emily Halloran
27th May 2019 1:32 PM

THERE is heavy congestion on the M1 for the second time today after a truck and car collided this afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to the southbound lanes on the Pacific Motorway near Worongary about 12.30pm.

 

Traffic in the southbound lanes on the M1 following a car and truck crash at Worongary.
Traffic in the southbound lanes on the M1 following a car and truck crash at Worongary.

It is understood the crash was "minor" with no patients needing to be hospitalised after paramedics assessed them.

Traffic has been moving slowly from the Molendinar on ramp down to the Merrimac exit.

Motorists had earlier experienced long delays on the M1 following a crash near Reedy Creek at about 7.15am.

One person was transported to Pindara Private Hospital following the accident.

m1 traffic

Top Stories

    Discoveries at North Rockhampton homes after dengue fever

    premium_icon Discoveries at North Rockhampton homes after dengue fever

    News ENVIRONMENTAL Health manager issues warning after dengue fever

    • 27th May 2019 3:38 PM
    Norman Gardens shooter in court after 'severe overreaction'

    premium_icon Norman Gardens shooter in court after 'severe overreaction'

    Crime Alleged shooter applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates court

    • 27th May 2019 2:20 PM
    Coles admit they are 'actively looking at sites' across city

    premium_icon Coles admit they are 'actively looking at sites' across city

    Business Readers thoughts on Allenstown Square if they were to expand

    O'Rourke urges colleagues to vote against their own member

    premium_icon O'Rourke urges colleagues to vote against their own member

    Politics 'I will proudly stand up....to defend the interests of Rockhampton'