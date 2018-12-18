Menu
Two in hospital, Toowoomba Range gridlocked after collision

Tara Miko
by
18th Dec 2018 11:23 AM | Updated: 1:37 PM

UPDATE: Two people have been taken to hospital after two trucks collided on the Toowoomba range, shutting the eastbound lanes.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported one person was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious condition with a leg injury.

Traffic is congested on the Warrego Highway eastbound lanes down the Toowoomba Range.
A second person was transported in a stable condition with neck pain and a facial injury.

The eastbound lanes of the Warrego Highway on the Toowoomba Range remain closed with traffic backed up to Cohoe Sts.

Delays are expected until this afternoon.

 

A concrete truck involved in a two-truck collision on the Toowoomba Range near Redwood.
A concrete truck involved in a two-truck collision on the Toowoomba Range near Redwood. Win News Toowoomba

11.45AM: Both eastbound lanes of the Toowoomba Range are closed after two trucks collided about 11.10am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are on scene and reported a small diesel spill at the incident.

One truck is on its side and the driver managed to get out of the vehicle.

The trucks collided east of the saddle at Redwood.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area, or delay travel, if heading east from Toowoomba.

EARLIER, 11.20AM: A truck has rolled on the down-section of the Toowoomba Range causing heavy traffic congestion.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are responding to the incident at Redwood on the Warrego Highway.

Initial reports received at 11.10am suggest a truck has rolled.

It was not immediately known what type of truck was involved in the incident.

Traffic cameras show the eastbound lanes of the highway are heavily congested.

    Local Partners