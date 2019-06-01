Congratulation to Councillor Fisher, first time grandfather

BE ON TV

QUEENSLAND Weekender will be filming at Yeppoon's Vue Bar and Restaurant this Tuesday from 5pm. Book a table to get your three seconds of fame.

STAR STRUCK

STAFF and customers were surprised when an Aussie legend Ernie Dingo came into Lure Living, Yeppoon, this week.

GET YOUR FREE JUMPERS

JUMPERS have been tied on poles across Rockhampton with notes 'if you need me, please take me'.

Neil Fisher is a grandfather contributed

COUNCILLOR GRANDAD

CONGRATULATIONS to the family of Councillor Neil Fisher whose first granddaughter Ruby Maree Roberts arrived last week.

WHAT NOT

TO DO ON

A DATE

LOCAL lad learned his lesson the hard way that tempting your date to climb onto the roof to gaze at the full moon isn't so romantic if you slip and break her arm with your butt.

PAYING ATTENTION TO ROCKHAMPTON?

THOSE latte-sipping city comedians trash talked our fine city on the TV during last week during last week's Have You Been Paying Attention. The question "What happened in Rockhampton for the first time in years?” The answer was "dengue fever”, but one of the panellists answered... "literacy?”

Meanwhile Dave Hughes has been reading the Bully and picked up on a local story in the opening lines to his comedy show in the Pilbeam Theatre.