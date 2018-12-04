Congratulations as CQUniversity students graduate today

JESSICA Lees graduates with a degree in leadership today from Central Queensland University ... which she will "pay right back” in her role as the University's Associate Director of Client Services.

Ms Lees' husband, Ken Dwyer, joined her at this morning's graduation to receive his Graduate Certificate in Information Systems with Distinction.

The couple, who have two children including two-month old Winnie, have both worked at Rockhampton's campus for ten years.

They credit CQUni's proactive attitude with giving them the support to balance work, family and study.

"It was tricky at times,” Ms Lees said.

"I remember Ken holding a newborn as he was tackling his assessment.”

Mrs Barbara Miller, CQUni's Director of People and Culture, says there are "easily dozens'' of staff who are swapping their work uniforms in favour of the cloak and mortar board today.

"The University offers generous provisions for staff to upgrade their skills,” she said.

"There's no better testimony to our courses' relevance than to see our staff members become alumni.”

This morning's ceremony marks Sean Peckover's fourth degree; he has qualifications in Occupational Health and Safety and is two years into a PhD about the congestion of running events.

Today he was awarded a graduate certificate in Authentic Leadership.

For outgoing Vice Chancellor, Scott Bowman, the thrill never wears off watching the outcome of students' years of hard work and commitment.

"We see them come in at Orientation, worried they'll be able to cope with all the study ahead of them,” he said.

"In just the 'flick of a tassel' they're here today, celebrating their success alongside their friends and families.”

This year Mr Bowman's 'good luck' cowboy boots are python skin.

"Caught them myself,” he calls to a well-wisher in the crowd.

First cab of the rank in this season's graduation ceremonies is Philippines-born Shirley Delos Santos Reid.

She confesses she was nervous but now the cohort has run through a practice run, she's feeling proud at completing her online Certificate III in Education Support.

The mother of six children between four months and sixteen years worked as a teacher aide at Berserker School before her maternity leave and looks forward to returning in a year.