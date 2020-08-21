Conman faces extradition hearing in Cairns court

Conman Peter Foster will face charges in New South Wales over a multimillion-dollar sports betting scheme after his dramatic beachside arrest in Port Douglas.

CONMAN Peter Foster will be flown out of the Far North on Monday to face charges in New South Wales over a multimillion-dollar sports betting scheme.

The 57-year-old, who has been staying in Port Douglas for several weeks, spent the night in the Cairns watch house before an extradition hearing in the Cairns Magistrates Court this morning.

He appeared in court via video from the watch house, still sporting the Hawaiian shirt he was arrested in on Thursday.

His solicitor Justin Lewis told the court his client was not opposed to being extradited to New South Wales and did not make an application for his bail.

Mr Lewis, a Sydney-based solicitor, said outside court he did not wish to comment on his client's case.

Foster was arrested in dramatic fashion by detectives from the Far North's Major and

Disgraced businessman and conman Peter Foster is arrested by detectives on a Port Douglas beach this morning. MUST CREDIT "IFW Global"

Organised Crime Squad on Four Mile Beach in Port Douglas on Thursday morning.

He had been out walking his dogs when the arrest took place.

A police spokesman has confirmed the dogs are being cared for.

Detectives spent several hours raiding the Andrews Cl townhouse he had been staying in before driving Foster to Cairns.

Ken Gamble from fraud and cybercrime firm IWF Global, who assisted with the New South Wales police operation, said it was alleged Foster had been running the betting scam from the Port Douglas house.

The serial conman planned to purchase a luxury superyacht to leave Australian waters according to the private investigator who had been tracking his every move.

Magistrate Joe Pinder granted the extradition with Foster expected to spend the weekend in the Cairns watch house being escorted to Sydney by NSW police.

Originally published as Conman faces extradition hearing in Cairns court