Connect our kids to outdoors as part of Clean Up Australia Day

TIDY TOWN: Brett and Janelle Althaus with daughters Sharlize, 11 and Kayla, 8, with Capricorn Coast Landcare Group president Alby Wooler are inviting the community to come and take part on Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday, March 5.

IF everyone put even half the effort that these young girls do in taking care of our environment, the world would be a much tidier place.

These admirable two young sisters, Sharlize and Kayla have a huge love for nature and keeping our local environment beautiful.

Having taken part in Clean Up Australia Day every year since they can remember, the pair of Junior Landcare kids want to see the community turn out on Sunday, to help clean up the litter that can be found in almost every creek, park, street and beach in town.

Capricorn Coast Landcare is also urging the community to invest just two hours of their time to connect with and clean up their favourite local place. Cleanup Australia Day is the largest community mobilisation event in the Asia Pacific region.

All over the country, people, groups and neighbourhoods are now registering for March 5.

And it's no different here in CQ, where Capricorn Coast Landcare is organising the event, as they have done for 27 years.

Cleaning up the environment is an investment which pays dividends in many ways.

Not only does it allow us to connect with nature, it encourages responsibility and pride in the places we love, and helps the environment function properly.

President Alby Wooler says it's one day of the year where hundreds of thousands of Aussies get outside and do something great for nature.

"But folks are not just picking up rubbish,” says Alby.

"They're actually rediscovering their local community - their neighbours, their local parks, beaches, bushland, doing something with the family, and in the process are feeling how great it is to be alive. That's got to be the best part!”

You can either join them at Fig Tree Creek in Yeppoon or choose your own location. Several local schools and scout and guide groups have already put up their hand to do their bit as they do every year.

But this year, Landcare is issuing a special invitation for families to get involved.

"Children are spending less and less time outdoors,” says Alby.

There's a thing now called Nature Deficit Disorder which we are starting to see in our young ones; they are growing up without any real connection or understanding of the natural world and this is worrying.”

"We need to get them outside more to play in the dirt, pick up leaves and shells, and wonder at wildlife.

"For those like me, who have a few years on them, this was just second nature when we were kids. Our curiosity and adventures helped us to understand and value the world around us and find our place in it.”

Alby says the Clean Up Australia Day event is also a reminder that litter comes from humans and that it's a big problem when it's put in the wrong place.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

WHEN: Sunday, March 5 from 8am - 11am

WHERE: Landcare Rehabilitation Site, Park Street, Yeppoon (opposite Central Shopping Centre)

For more info phone the Envirolink Centre on 4939 1002 or call in at 78 John Street, Yeppoon. Or go to cleanupaustraliaday.org.au/