Connect your business to resource industry ‘gold vein’

The Cracow Gold Mine was acquired by Aeris Resources in July 2020. The company is holding resource industry events at Gladstone and Bundaberg aimed at promoting and connecting local businesses with the resources industry.

The Cracow Gold Mine was acquired by Aeris Resources in July 2020. The company is holding resource industry events at Gladstone and Bundaberg aimed at promoting and connecting local businesses with the resources industry.

Central Queensland businesses supplying and working with the resource industry have a unique opportunity this month in Gladstone and Bundaberg to connect with the “gold vein” of Aeris Resouces.

Executive Chairman Andre Labuschagne will host industry events in both cities providing the opportunity to promote your capacities, products, and services to the CQ and Wide Bay resource industry.

Aeris Resources acquired its second major operation, the Cracow gold mine, near Theodore, in July 2020.

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

The company has committed to a significant, multimillion-dollar investment in the mine, aimed at increasing the more than 80,000 ounces per year production.

“Aeris Resources has committed to spending some $13 million over the next two years on a known pipeline of highly prospective, near-mine brownfield and greenfield exploration targets at Cracow,” Mr Labuschagne said.

“The company has a pipeline of advanced exploration targets presenting a near-term opportunity to materially increase the life of mine at Cracow, as well as a portfolio of development-ready projects.”

The events will provide businesses the opportunity for direct discussions and relationship building with Mr Labuschagne, plus a prime opportunity for industry networking.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

Mr Labuschagne will introduce the company to local industry and the supply chain where he’ll be discussing the company’s overall strategy and plans to deliver into that strategy through growing production from the Cracow Gold Mine.

Businesses in the Gladstone region can purchase tickets for the March 25 event to be held at the Yaralla Sports Club here.

Wide Bay region businesses can purchase tickets here, for the March 24 event at Bundaberg Services Club.

Any businesses interested in sponsoring either event can obtain a prospectus by emailing Resource Industry Media or calling 0438146819.

Other stories

Billboards launched in support of Tamil family

What CQ can expect from forming cyclone

Get your gear off – It’s better to sleep naked