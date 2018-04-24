Connecting Mt Morgan to the sewerage network

Rockhampton Councillor Neil Fisher will "connect the new sewerage network north of the Dee River to the existing sewerage network south of the Dee River”.

THE new Railway Parade Sewerage Pump Station is currently under construction in Mount Morgan by Fitzroy River Water.

Rockhampton Regional Council's Water Committee chairman and councillor, Neil Fisher, said the pump station will "connect the new sewerage network north of the Dee River to the existing sewerage network south of the Dee River”.

"It will allow these sewage flows to be transferred to the Mount Morgan Sewage Treatment Plant,” Cr Fisher said.

Construction began a month ago after the expansion of the sewerage network, which has been in the works for about three years.

FRW crews will construct the pump station while in the coming months, while an external contractor will complete electrical works.

"The sewerage pump station will consist of a well, with two sewerage pumps installed inside,” Mr Fisher said.

"It will be able to be monitored and operated remotely, which helps to ensure it operates effectively.”

Mr Fisher said some residents had already connected to the sewerage network.

The new pump station will service all residences north of Dee River, who will eventually all be connected to the sewerage network.

This will include houses on James Street, Byrnes Parade and parts of East Street Extended.

Any residents in these areas who are interested in connecting to the sewerage network are encouraged to contact the council.