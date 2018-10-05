Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Conor McGregor, right, and Khabib Nurmagomedov pose for pictures during a news conference in New York last month. Picture: Seth Wenig/AP
Conor McGregor, right, and Khabib Nurmagomedov pose for pictures during a news conference in New York last month. Picture: Seth Wenig/AP
eXtra

McGregor’s wild 9/11 accusation

by Jai Bednall
5th Oct 2018 10:16 AM

EVEN for Conor McGregor, this was bizarre.

The final press conference ahead of UFC 229 was an unusual affair at the best of times, but it got strange when the Irishman went after opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager in a wild rant.

McGregor and Dominance MMA Management CEO Ali Abdelaziz had clashed at the first UFC 229 press conference in New York last month.

Abdelaziz pot-shotted McGregor for bringing two UFC championship belts to the event, even though he'd been stripped of both and Nurmagomedov was the lightweight title-holder.

McGregor responded that day with some personal jabs and labelled Abdelaziz a "terrorist snitch".

It led Nurmagomedov to later tell ESPN his manager would choke out McGregor if they fought - and when the Irish star was told of those comments at Friday's press conference (AEST) he went all in on Abdelaziz.

"His manager is a f---ing snitch, terrorist rat. And that's it," McGregor said.

"I could go into heavy detail ... and I will! I will go into heavy detail.

"He was pulled off of a flight going from Cairo, Egypt to New York City on September 11, 2001. He was caught with five passports in his possession. He turned informant and turned on the people he was working with.

"I don't even know how that man is in this f---ing country. We're all facing - I'm sure all the Irish people here - are facing all this immigration stuff on the way over (to America) ... and then you've got this man with such a crazy background ... and he's walking around free. It beggar's belief, to be honest."

Abdelaziz responded with laughing emojis on Twitter.

Later in the press conference, McGregor was asked if he expected Sunday's fight to be the one and only time he'd face Nurmagomedov inside the Octagon.

"I don't know, we'll see what happens," he said. "I'd like to fight Ali. I'd like to fight that rat bastard.

"I may want to spark Khabib and then headline that Madison Square Garden card on November 3 (against Abdelaziz) ...

"Get the promo started - a snitch versus an Irish proper animal."

Nurmagomedov had already left the Park Theatre in Las Vegas before McGregor arrived around half an hour late for the pair's final media availability ahead of Sunday's lightweight championship fight.

Related Items

Show More
ali abdelaziz conor mcgregor dominance mma management khabib nurmagomedov ufc 229

Top Stories

    UK grandfather's costly visit to Kershaw Gardens

    premium_icon UK grandfather's costly visit to Kershaw Gardens

    Crime A UNITED Kingdom resident visiting his grandchildren in Rockhampton for the school holidays will leave the Beef Capital on Monday with an unusual souvenir.

    Sacred history made on GKI after 116 years of waiting

    premium_icon Sacred history made on GKI after 116 years of waiting

    Community LOST possession brought back to Woppaburra country in ceremony

    Help the Harwoods: Community bands together for Rocky family

    Help the Harwoods: Community bands together for Rocky family

    Community NEARLY $7000 raised in just days to help family after tragic loss

    Broad daylight attack leaves 61-year-old in hospital

    premium_icon Broad daylight attack leaves 61-year-old in hospital

    Crime THREE attackers approached the Mt Morgan man and assaulted him

    • 5th Oct 2018 1:44 PM

    Local Partners