Queensland father Conrad Joseph Carter pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of labourer Wayne Tolme. Picture: AAP image, John Gass
Crime

Man pleads guilty over fatal one-punch attack

by Vanessa Marsh
2nd Apr 2019 3:20 PM
A QUEENSLAND man who killed 50-year-old Wayne Tolme in a coward punch attack in a KFC car park has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Conrad Joseph Carter, 35, punched Mr Tolme outside a Morayfield KFC in mid-2016, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.

Mr Tolme later died in hospital and Carter today pleaded guilty in Brisbane Supreme Court to causing the death.

 

Carter has been on bail since the attack and was today remanded in custody pending his sentence after the prosecutor submitted there had been a "seismic shift" in his circumstances due to the plea of guilty and that he should begin his "inevitable" stint in jail.

Carter will be sentenced on Thursday.

