Conservation Council calls for new tech at Callide

The Director of Queensland Conservation Council has urged the Queensland Government to rethink rebuilding the crippled Callide C4 generator. Photo – Steve Vit

The Director of Queensland Conservation Council has urged the Queensland Government to rethink rebuilding the crippled Callide C4 generator. Photo – Steve Vit

The director of Queensland Conservation Council has called on the State Government and CS Energy to invest in new technology rather than rebuild the Callide C4 unit after it was severely damage in a fire and explosion last week.

Dave Copeman said the Queensland Government should ‘take this opportunity to invest in new storage technologies that will better support the grid of the future’.

Mr Copeman claimed CS Energy wrote down the value of Callide C by nearly 50 per cent in 2020, as it was unable to compete with new large scale renewable energy projects and rooftop solar which were continuing to push wholesale energy prices down.

“It’s as if the gearbox has failed on CS Energy’s 20 year old car,” Mr Copeman said.

“Why would they spend money on an inefficient car approaching the end of its life, when they could buy something more reliable, cheaper and fit for the future.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“Large scale storage could have helped us on May 25 by responding almost instantaneously to the loss of Callide C.

“Fast response can stop problems spreading throughout the network.

“On Tuesday, Powerlink and AEMO didn’t have the technology to stop the spread and three times as much generation was lost across Stanwell, Gladstone, Callide B and solar and wind farms as a result of Callide’s failure and customers were blacked out across the state.”

Mr Copeman said that in South Australia, the Hornsdale Power Reserve paid for itself in two years.

“We don’t think CS Energy could’ve been paying its operating costs in 2021-22, even before considering investing millions of dollars now in rebuilding Callide C4,” he said.

“We know that the staff at Callide are facing a period of great uncertainty, but this will not be solved by rebuilding Callide C4.

“And creating even more financial insecurity for CS Energy and leaving us in an energy system reliant on ageing coal plant which will become increasingly likely to fail catastrophically like this again.”

Mr Copeman said the Queensland Government had an obligation to set out a measured transition plan for workers in coal fired power stations and this had to start now.

“Rebuilding Callide C4 in an oversupplied, unprofitable market for coal would be sheer perversity on behalf of the Queensland Government,” he said.

“We urge them to work with CS Energy and private partners, Intergen, after the situation at Callide is stabilised, to set out and fund a transition plan to ensure workers and Queenslanders benefit from the energy transformation.”

CS Energy has already confirmed the impacted C4 unit will be rebuilt and reopened in 12 months.

Unit B1 was expected to return to service on 11 June and B2 on 21 June.

More rural news:

– Mice plague sets family home on fire

– Teen hospitalised after rural motorbike crash

– MP rubbishes Callide Dam gate removal plans