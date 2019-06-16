Conservation groups come out in force over Adani approvals

Residents join a 'Walk for Water' through central Mackay on Saturday to call on the Federal and State Governments to stop Adani's coal mine and protect Queensland's ground and river water. Saturday 13 April 2019.

CONSERVATIONISTS reactions have come hard and fast to Thursday's the approval of for the proposed Adani Carmichael mine.

Greenpeace Australia Pacific chief executive David Ritter described the decision as "appalling” and a "failure of good governance”.

"Coal is the number one driver of the climate crisis in Australia, which is exacerbating droughts all over the country,” he said.

The decision maker, the Department of Environment and Science bore the brunt of criticism from many in the pro-Adani camp leading in to approval.

But now the anti-Adani camp has its fingers pointed at the DES in a twist of fate for the department.

"The advance of Adani's flawed groundwater management plan through the approval process only shows the approval process is broken and not fit for purpose,” Mr Ritter said.

Stop-Adani Convoy lead campaigner Dr Bob Brown also weighed in to express his disappointment.

Stop Adani Convoy, Mackay Rally April 27, 2019. Bob Brown/ Dawson Greens candidate Imogen Lindenberg. KIRILI LAMB

"Independent science shows Gautam Adani's coal extraction will most likely lead to the death of the Doongmabulla Springs, but here are the powers-that-be giving it a tick,” he said.

"As they gave the impending extinction of the black-throated finch a tick two weeks ago,” Dr Brown said.

Mackay Conservation Group's Emma Barrett spoke at Rise Up for the Reef today in Airlie Beach. Georgia Simpson

Mackay Conservation Group community organisers Emma Barrett also put the blame on the decision makers.

"(The) decision has ignored expert warnings that Adani's mine could permanently damage Queensland's groundwater,” she said.

"Leading water scientists tell us that Adani's modelling is flawed, not fit for purpose and risks drying up the ecologically important Doongmabulla Springs.”

Citing the DES' own reports, She expressed concerns for endangered fauna and flora that inhabited the area surrounding the springs including the black-throated finch and Eryngium fontanum, Eriocaulon carsonii and Eriocaulon carsonii orientale plants.