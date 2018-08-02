Conservative crusaders Bernardi and Shelton in Rocky tonight

Cory Bernardi (left) of the Conservatives party and Lyle Shelton, who joined his party during an official announcement in Toowoomba, Sunday, February, 4, 2018.

Cory Bernardi (left) of the Conservatives party and Lyle Shelton, who joined his party during an official announcement in Toowoomba, Sunday, February, 4, 2018. REGI VARGHESE

TWO of Australia's leading voices for the conservative movement will be hosting a public meeting in Rockhampton tonight.

The public meeting takes place at the Rockhampton Leagues Club at 6.30pm.

The leader of the Conservatives, Senator Cory Bernardi and Senate Candidate Lyle Shelton will be rubbing shoulders with locals and talking about a number of issues that they are passionate about including:

Conservatives party leader Senator Cory Bernardi (right) and the Australian Conservatives party Senate candidate Lyle Shelton. REGI VARGHESE

. Cost of living: Lowering electricity prices through allowing Central Queensland's coal to be used in new power stations in Australia;

. Fighting political correctness: Protecting Australia Day, free speech, freedom of religion and family values;

. Secure borders: Clamping down on Islamic extremism and unsustainable immigration;

. Bursting the Canberra bubble: Forcing government to live within its means and lower taxes.

In 2012, then Liberal Senator Bernardi was forced to resign as Tony Abbott's parliamentary secretary amid a fierce backlash over comments he made linking gay marriage to the social acceptance of having sex with animals.

This will be Senator Bernardi's first visit to Rockhampton since forming the Conservative Party 18 months ago.

Conservatives Leader Senator Cory Bernardi speaks during a public meeting in Toowoomba, Sunday, February 4, 2018. REGI VARGHESE

They are seeking to capitalise on the trend of voters drifting from the major parties, which became apparent again at last weekend's Longman by-election.

Mr Shelton announced in February that he was resigning as managing director of the Australian Christian Lobby to join Bernardi's Conservative Party.

Lyle Shelton speaks during an official announcement in Toowoomba, Sunday, February, 4, 2018. REGI VARGHESE

The Conservatives plan to offer "principled Senate candidates” to join with Senator Bernardi in fighting for common sense in Canberra.

The Morning Bulletin will be covering tonight's meeting.

More reports to follow tonight.