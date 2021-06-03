Conspiracist’s mean comment about Dan

Coronavirus conspiracy theorist Eve Black mocked Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews after his fall, QR codes and masks.

A coronavirus conspiracy theorist who claims to have found Jesus mocked Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews after he broke his back in a fall.

Eve Black, whose real name is Eugenia Limberiou, went viral after breaching coronavirus restrictions during Victoria’s lockdown last year.

The 28-year-old was slammed for filming herself driving through a police checkpoint and was later charged with stating a false name and address.

In a rambling interview aired on YouTube days after her court appearance, the conspiracy theorist shared her views about Mr Andrews, masks and QR codes from her Queensland residence.

She laughed as she explained what she thought happened to the Premier after he fell and broke his back.

“I reckon someone probably just gave him what he had coming and that’s just his cover story,” Black said in the video aired in March.

She then said she didn’t wish him “physical harm”.

“I’m trying to change my life for Jesus,” the conspiracy theorist said.

The former exotic dancer also discussed her views on masks and QR codes to help with contract tracing in her new state.

“I certainly don’t take it very seriously. You can decipher whatever it is that means for you,” she said.

She also laughed at people who complied with directions to check into venues to help contract tracers limit the spread of coronavirus.

“Some people are just really staying onto it,’ she said.

“I mean, whatever. If that helps you sleep at night. But the general attitude towards it I would say: ‘Ah yeah, whatever, do it’.”

The dancer, who said she stayed at a Russian Orthodox convent, revealed she returned to Melbourne during the New Year period and even wore a mask.

“I think I wore a mask maybe on one or two occasions … but I definitely never took it seriously and I obviously thought that the whole thing was laughable.”

The woman also claimed people knew who she was when she wore her Akubra hat.

The interview came days after she appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court for a virtual hearing for charges she stated a false name and address after being stopped at Carlton in July.

Ms Black said she stayed at a Russian Orthodox convent.

She was allegedly “argumentative” and “uncooperative”, according to a police summary released by the court.

The woman jumped to the defence of the man, named “Zev Secured Party Creditor” who tried to get the case thrown out.

The man known as “Zev” asked the court for a “plea of abatement” or for the charges to be dismissed.

However, he was told by judicial registrar Alison Paton that term did not exist in modern Victorian law.

“He was using terminology that they didn’t recognise because they don’t even understand the system to the extent he does. They only understand as they have been taught it,” Ms Black said in her interview.

A parrot also interrupted the case and squawked during the bizarre court hearing.

Ms Black is due to return to court next month.

Originally published as Conspiracist’s mean comment about Dan