Conspiracy theorists tackle coronavirus at inaugural meet

Miguel Krzywdzinski owner and manager of Groom Barber which will reopen its South Rockhampton store next month

THERE’S something weirdly intimate about talking to a hairdresser or a barber in the mirror.

“You become part of a person’s reflection at a time they’re chilling out,” said Miguel Krzywdzinski, owner of Groom Barbershop.

“It’s as much about listening to people as it about cutting their hair.”

With nine years’ cutting hair in the region, the last four in his own business, Mr Krzywdzinski has pretty well heard it all.

“Some guys need to talk out something personal like a loss in the family and, on the other end of the spectrum, there’s the usual banter about what you’re doing on the weekend,” he said.

But his favourite kind of exchange revolves around the theory that, behind the more sinister world events, lie some covert but influential, hidden organisations.

These so-called ‘conspiracy’ theories range from the pyramids and time travel, to the assassination of JFK, ‘flat earthers’ and the 9/11 disaster.

Has Elvis REALLY left the building?

Mr Krzywdzinski said that, of his North Rockhampton store barbers, half of them are “really into” a healthy dose of scepticism.

“I don’t want to be a totally out there tin-foil hat kind of person, but I celebrate the idea there’s more to life than the government tells us,” he said.

“I think there’s room to question whether the powers that be are really acting in our interest and telling us the truth the whole time.”

So Groom Barbershop on Berserker Street will host its inaugural Conspiracy Theory night this Friday.

The event will start at 6pm and the store will stay open a half-hour after the barbers stop cutting around 7.30pm.

Its theme will be the coronavirus.

“I’m hoping to have a good bunch of weirdos - and I use the word with love - come along and see where the conversation takes us,” Mr Krzywdzinski said.

“It’s probably healthier to meet face-to-face than sit in the dark and talk over theories with strangers on the internet.”

With an evident love for his work, Mr Krzywdzinski looking forward to reopening the three-chair shop he started out with on Gladstone Road in South Rockhampton.

Loc–ated in the arcade near the Fast Lane Coffee, the shop has been sitting vacant for over a year as Mr Krzywdzinski took the time to focus on his North Rockhampton venue.

The 10/48 Gladstone Road address will provide two more jobs, with one person relocating from Gladstone where Mr Krzywdzinski also has a four-chair shop.

With a total 12 chairs running over three shop in two cities, Mr Krzywdzinski will have lots of kooky new theories to pick up on.

More information about the Conspiracy Night and the Gladstone Rd opening specials (in March) are available on the Groom Barbershop Facebook page.