Constables go beyond line of duty to land a helping hand

GOOD SAMARITAN: Concerned Mount Morgan constables return with tools to help fix an elderly residents vandalised fence. Contributed

THREE Mount Morgan constables couldn't stand by and do nothing after witnessing the damage caused to an elderly woman's fence.

On January 28, officers in Mount Morgan were out on the job when an elderly resident called them over to her home.

She showed the officers her fence, which had been broken and vandalised in the night. The fence paling had been ripped out.

As she did not wish to make a formal complaint, it was no longer a police matter.

However, the concerned constables returned later that day to help fix the fence

This was a delightful surprise for the elderly resident when she opened her front door and saw police fixing the fence.

She told them she would have to go and get her camera, because her daughter would never believe her.

Constable Holly Reilly said being able to help the victim in a small but powerful way was a wonderful experience.

"We had a lovely afternoon chatting and laughing with several residents in the street,” Constable Reilly said.

"It was such a joy seeing the residents smiling after such a disrespectful and deliberate act of vandalism occurring in their street only 24 hours prior.”

Officer In Charge Sergeant Ricky Zimitat said it can be difficult for officers to see victims suffering, but in this instance it was immediately obvious how they could offer further help, hopefully restoring a bit of security and confidence for the elderly victim.

"Mount Morgan police have nailed it on this occasion assisting in building a stronger community,” Sergeant Zimitat said.