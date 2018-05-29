Construction begins on exciting Emu Park town transformation

Livingstone Shire mayor, Bill Ludwig said plans are underway to begin the next stage of the Emu Park Revitalisation project

Livingstone Shire mayor, Bill Ludwig said plans are underway to begin the next stage of the Emu Park Revitalisation project Chris Ison

TRANSFORMATION of the Emu Park foreshore is set to begin this week which will see the cosy town developed into a tourist attraction and regional icon.

Construction will begin on three of the coastal town's main streets this week as part of the $4.55 million Emu Park Village and Foreshore Revitalisation project.

Livingstone Shire Council mayor Bill Ludwig said the next stage of the master-planned revitalisation project followed the hugely successful Centenary of ANZAC Precinct and board walk.

"The project objective is the progressive transformation of the Emu Park foreshore and surrounding village precinct into a draw card tourist attraction for the region, and a signature recreational area for local residents and visitors,” he said.

Local contractors, JRT Civil will take charge of the development which includes pavement upgrades, underground power installation, car parks and bus areas, street lighting and enhanced pedestrian pathway links.

Livingstone Shire Council have released plans for the Emu Park town centre revitalisation project valued around $45m. LSC

"Planned additional future works will also deliver quality street-scaping, play-scapes, public art, community amenities and wellness infrastructure,” Cr Ludwig said.

Key focus areas will be Emu St, Granville St, Tennent Memorial Drv and Kerr Park.

Photos View Photo Gallery

READ MORE: Emu park's exciting transformation revealed

READ MORE: Emu Park's massive tourism injection

READ MORE: Livingstone council seeks funds Emu park ANZAC memorial

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said this was a fantastic community development to enhance the liveability for residents on the Capricorn Coast.

"Emu Park is a unique coastal community and it's wonderful to see this project transforming the foreshore and town centre,” she said.

"It also enhances the town's charming village feel by offering residents and visitors much more active play areas and walks, and gathering and art spaces.”

Emu Park Revitalisation master plan. Contributed

Cr Ludwig thanked all funding partners involved saying they "provided significant input to hep shape this exciting project”.

Queensland Government funded $2.05 million to the project, Livingstone Shire Council supplied $2.2 million and Bendigo Bank Emu Park donated $300,000.

The development is expected to be completed by September 2018.

Civil works are about to begin on the $4.5million Emu Park Village and Foreshore Revitalisation project Natalie Gesler@ Real Estate

The Kerr Park playground, the Anzac Memorial and the board walk to the Singing Ship will remain open throughout construction. Parking will be available at the Surf Life Saving Club carpark.

Residents were encouraged to take caution during the progress of these works by obeying all traffic signs and traffic controller directions.