Construction begins: Rocky’s men’s shed is a goer

Tony Hopkins Desley Rial, David Reddiex and James Lawler at the new Mens Shed site

BEAMING with pride as he watched the heavy machinery carve out the foundations for Rockhampton’s new Men’s Shed, Jim Lawler exclaimed, “finally!”

Years of dreaming, planning, fundraising and lobbying local politicians for a new shed complex at CQUniversity has paid off for the chair of the Rockhampton Men’s Shed organisation and his wife Marion, who is the group’s secretary, treasurer and newly minted life member.

James Lawler

Iwasaki Foundation chair Desley Rial was given the honour of officially turning the sod yesterday.

Over the years the foundation has taken the shed “under its wing” providing major donations including $130,000 towards the first new building and $50,000 previously towards wood working and metal working equipment.

The sod is turned on the new Mens Shed site at CQUniversity

Ms Rial said her foundation was careful how it spent its money and men’s sheds ticked all the boxes.

“We do have the focus on aged care and disability and we find that Men’s Sheds covers everything in that area,” she said.

“A lot of people think men’s sheds are all about building and repairing things but it goes a lot further dealing with the social problems of men and women now.

Work begins on the new CQUniversity Mens Shed site

“They’re getting people out of their homes to come and socialise which is tremendous for their mental stability.”

Hopkins Brothers’ Tony Hopkins and Dave Reddiex from The Caves Quarry, have also played critical roles in supporting the construction project contributing an estimated $150,000 in materials, labour and machinery to lay the ground work.

Mr Lawler couldn’t wait to get started on building the other two sheds but he was relying on the good will of the CQ community to get behind their project.

To donate, please visit:

www.gofundme.com/f/rockhampton-men039s-shed-new-build