Construction boss reveals how to score CQ apprenticeships

School-leavers can struggle to find work in the construction industry fresh out of school so CSQ has compiled a list of tips for them to get their foot in the door. Contributed

STARTING your first job fresh out of school can be daunting for some Rockhampton school-leavers, especially those struggling to find work in the construction field.

With more employers looking to hire skilled staff, CTC Employment Services general manager Darryl Lapworth said the dormant economy was to blame.

But Construction Skills Queensland CEO Brett Schimming said there were a few things any keen worker could do to get a head-start by beginning an apprenticeship or traineeship.

Mr Lapworth said in a previous report on employment that young people had to decide theif future earlier and to navigate their path was a tricky process.

Mr Schimming said the time to strike is now as recruitment for all occupations is the busiest it would be all year.

Here are Mr Schimming's some tips to join the construction industry early:

1. DO YOUR RESEARCH

With more than 70 different trades in the construction industry, Mr Schimming said it was vital to do research.

"It is important to find a trade that matches your abilities and interests,” he said.

"Find out how long the apprenticeship will be, what the probation period is, the award rate you will be paid and any funding you may be eligible for.”

2. TALK TO PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY

Mr Schimming said the best way to enter the construction industry was to start networking early.

"We know that many employers don't advertise their vacancies and often rely on their networks, friends and family,” he said.

"Employers will often take a chance on a motivated and proactive individual who approaches them for an apprenticeship to find the next generation of workers in their business.”

3. WRITE A JOB-SEEKING PLAN

Once you have decided which trade pathway is right for you, Mr Schimming said it was important to make a job-seeking plan to map out potential employers and current job vacancies.

"Having a clear direction of where you want to go will ensure you stay motivated,” he said.

"There are a myriad of stakeholders out there to assist job ready career seekers to find their dream apprenticeship or traineeship.”

4. LOOK AT PRE-TRADE TRAINING PROGRAMS

Programs to give job-seekers a head-start in the industry were also available to gain more experience.

5. UPDATE YOUR RESUME

Simple adjustments on a resume can make a world of difference.

Ensure that your resume is relevant, up-to-date, and highlights all skills, training and experiences that would be useful for the position you are interested in.

Prepare a covering letter to include with your resume that explains why you want to work in the construction industry and outlines your relevant experience.

"Employers are looking for candidates that have a realistic expectation of the job they are seeking to commence,” he said.

"Including information in your resume like work experience regardless of the industry it was undertaken in can be critical to a successful job search.”

For information about starting a career in the construction industry visit www.csq.org.au or phone 1800 798 488.

CURRENT APPRENTICESHIPS AVAILABLE

Apprentice Engineering Tradesperson

Queensland Health are looking for a full-time apprentice to work in the Rockhampton region under a four-year contract.

This apprenticeship will allow you to gain a thorough working knowledge of the refrigeration trade through structured on the job training and work experience as well as formal TAFE studies in an Engineering Tradesperson.

Total remuneration value up to $58,700 p.a.; comprising salary between $23,621 - $51,448 p.a.; (HBEAP1 - HBEAP4); Temporary Full Time (76hrs p.f. for 4 years ); Applications will remain current for 12 months.

Apply for this job here.

Air-conditioning and Refrigeration Apprenticeship

This full-time opportunity will allow you to complete a Certificate III in Air Conditioning and Refrigeration via an apprenticeship of up to 4 years' duration.

You will gain valuable hands-on experience, skills and support from a team of professionals and earn a regular income while completing your trade qualification.

This role will see you working alongside expert tradesmen to learn all aspects of refrigeration and air conditioning for various commercial sites. Your duties will include installation, servicing, maintenance, fault-finding and repairs of refrigeration units and air conditioning systems. This is a mobile role so a current manual driver's licence is essential.

Apply for this job here.

Trainee Designer

Komatsu is looking for a designer to join the long-wall systems engineering team based in Rockhampton.

Working in a tight-knit team, this opportunity opens doors to a career in mechanical engineering, Responsibilities include preparing layout deigns for production, produce 3D models and making trips to underground mines to observe machines in operation to fain understanding of the application parameters.

Apply for this job here.

Diesel Mechanic Apprenticeship

RGM Maintenance is looking for an apprentice diesel mechanic to work in the Parkhurt branch. The applicants should be honest, reliable and self-motivated.

They should have good work ethics, be punctual, be able to communicate effectively and work well in a team environment. Must be proud of & enjoy the work they are doing.

Apply for this job here.

Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Apprenticeship

Hawker Pacific, supporting the Royal Flying Doctor Service, are seeking applicants who live in Rockhampton who are mechanically minded to apply for this position.

As an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer Apprentice with Hawker Pacific you will initially complete study in Cairns to attain Certificate IV in Aeroskills and return to RFDS Rockhampton to complete your apprenticeship on their clinic and life-saving aeromedical aircraft with guidance from Hawker Pacific Aircraft Maintenance Engineers.

Apply for this job here.