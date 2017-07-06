Construction company reveals key to Rocky success

ALTHOUGH her family frequently visit, Ann Holmes' great-grandchildren will soon have even more reason to visit.

The great-grandmother is looking forward to bringing her family to the Rockhampton riverbank once the second stage of the development, including a water play area, is complete.

She was among the PresCare Alexandra Gardens residents who got all the inside information on the project yesterday as they met with young cadets from construction company Woollam.

Monica Lazzaretti was one of the Brisbane-based cadets who was visiting Rockhampton to tour the project, hailed as one of the most significant projects for the company.

"It's a good facility and park area for Rocky,” she said.

"Looking at it, I think it will bring a lot people to Rocky.”

Ms Lazzaretti said the residents were very interested in finding out how the development would benefit the town.

Woollams was also awarded tenders for the Rockhampton Hospital Car Park, Rockhampton Fire and Emergency Services upgrade and the Yeppoon Foreshore redevelopment.

Managing director Craig Percival attributed much of Woollam's recent success to maintaining a strong presence in Rockhampton even when work was hard to come by.

"We've been building in Rocky since 1888. Regional centres like Rockhampton have been at the heart of our strategy as a company for more than a century,” Mr Percival said.

"Our attitude is you can't be a fair-weather friend - that's why we made sure we maintained a strong presence in Rocky, even though work was pretty thin on the ground. What that meant was we were able to maintain all our relationships with local trades and suppliers which are so vital to delivering good work.

"Once the projects started up again - like the Hospital Car Park and Riverbank revitalisation - we had experienced, local teams ready to put forward.

"We believe this is the beginning of a real period of growth for Rockhampton and we're very excited about the possibilities for the region.”

Marketing manager Lara Anderson, who lead the tour with the residents, said it was an opportunity to not only show some of Woollam's younger team members the work the company is doing, but also help fight the social isolation.

"Over the last 11 years Woollam Constructions has helped PresCare raise more than $200,000 to implement programs that are specifically designed to help socially isolated Queenslanders reconnect with their communities,” she said. "Our tour provides a great opportunity to not only show our cadets what work we do, but also why we do it.

"We are passionate about building quality aged care facilities - like Alexandra Gardens Independent living unit - and meeting the residents of the facility is a great way to connect our construction work to the real-world outcomes it produces.”