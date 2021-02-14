Construction contract awarded for $2.6M solar project

The construction contract of the $2.6m solar energy project at Glenmore Water Treatment Plant has been awarded to Australian solar energy provider, Solgen Energy.

Expressions of interest for the project tender opened in August.

“Here at Rockhampton Regional Council we are serious about building a sustainable future, and this is a great stride in that direction,” Mayor Tony Williams said.

“Back in the 2018 budget we created the Sustainable Rockhampton Investment Fund to support initiatives that will deliver a cleaner, greener future for the region, and building this solar facility was something we really wanted to try and make happen.

“I’m delighted that we are going to see that vision become a reality before the end of the year.

“I also want to take the opportunity to commend and thank Councillor Neil Fisher for all of his hard work on this project – he really drove this in the early stages and helped to get it off the ground.

“The $1.3m solar energy facility will be built near Fitzroy River Water’s headquarters in Parkhurst, and once completed will reduce the water treatment plant’s reliance on grid supplied electricity.”

Solgen is Australia’s largest commercial solar energy provider and has the expertise and skills to build an outstanding facility.

The national company will use Queensland-based contractors as well as a local civil contractor to complete the project.

Water and Supporting a Better Environment Portfolio Councillor Donna Kirkland said doing the right thing for the environment was the right thing for ratepayers too.

“It’s worth remembering that the Sustainable Rockhampton Investment Fund has a dual purpose: be good for the environment and good value for the ratepayers,” Cr Kirkland said.

“Once constructed we will be able to save between 30 and 50 per cent of the $1 million per year electricity bill we have for the Glenmore WTP, which will be a significant saving. It’s also being built in a way to allow expansion in the future.

“Supporting a better environment is about being innovative, and we have officers in our organisation brimming with great ideas.

“It’s this type of forward thinking that helped council recently be crowned the Keep Australia Beautiful Qld Sustainable Communities Tidy Towns Winner for 2020.”

Manager of Fitzroy River Water, Dr Jason Plumb, said as well as being great value for money the tender submission from Solgen Energy included innovative design features.

“There will be single-axis tracking and the use of bifacial (double-sided) solar panels to increase the power generation capacity, as well as using crushed recycled glass from council as a ground treatment to increase solar reflection and power generation using the double-sided panels,” Dr Plumb said.