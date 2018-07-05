Construction, demolition under way for Rocky nursing centre

HAMMERS READY: Hutchinson Builders Project Manager Nick Colthup and Team Leader Matthew Jones with Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga in the gutted Cec Pritchard Wing at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre.

HAMMERS READY: Hutchinson Builders Project Manager Nick Colthup and Team Leader Matthew Jones with Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga in the gutted Cec Pritchard Wing at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre. Chris Ison

RESIDENTS of Rockhampton North Nursing Centre will be gifted 40 new rooms for Christmas this year.

Construction has begun on the $8.4 million upgrade including major renovations to the kitchen and the Cec Pritchard wing.

Hutchinson Builders tradesmen were busy at work yesterday gutting the wing and doing outside work on the kitchen building.

The Cec Pritchard wing will get a complete upgrade with the roof the only remaining structure not being removed.

The 40-bed residential aged care wing will be fitted out with the same number of beds, however, it will be single and double rooms as opposed to shared rooms previously.

Hutchinson Builders were granted the job and project team leader Nick Colthup said they expected the demolition stage to continue for the next four to five weeks.

At the moment, there are about 10 to 15 workers on the wing and they are now cutting up the concrete slab to put new hydraulics in for the new bathrooms.

"The number of workers will ramp up throughout construction,” Mr Colthup said.

Construction is also well underway for the kitchen, which will include a brand new building, new cold rooms, state of the art kitchen equipment, stainless steel benches and ovens.

"We have completed other kitchens and other economic buildings for schools but this one is the largest one we have done in the last couple of years,” Mr Colthup said.

The Cec Pritchard wing is estimated to be completed by December with the kitchen by November.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga visited the site yesterday to check how work was progressing.

A regular visitor to the centre, Ms Lauga said it was "an important facility and provided excellent service to elderly patients here in Central Queensland”.

"It was clear it needed some tender loving care,” she said.

The Cec Pritchard wing opened in the 1980's and Ms Lauga said it was incredibly exciting to be upgrading the 120-bed centre.

Ms Lauga commended staff for the work they do.

"The staff and the residents love the facility here, the staff do an incredible job with the facilities they have,” she said.

"We have a wonderful team of staff who do an amazing job to improve the lives of elderly residents here.”

The funding has come from the State Government through the health budget and its Priority Capital Program.