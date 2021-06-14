Construction firm goes bust after disputes with subbies

Liquidators have been appointed to a Brisbane construction firm that helped roll out the famous Taco Bell chain in Australia.

The Victorian Supreme Court appointed liquidators to Teneriffe-based Verus Construction after a winding up application from one of the company's creditors.

Verus, launched by sole director Greg Johnson in 2017, has been enmeshed in a number of ongoing legal battles related to the redevelopment of Inala's main shopping centre.

The Inala Civic Centre suffered severe damage in mid-2017 when fire gutted about 15 stores and caused around $10 million in damage.

A building adjudicator in February ordered that Verus pay $352,000 to one of its subbies working on cladding and interior work at Inala Central.

The company has been involved in two other disputes with subbies over the past three years, according to publicly available records on the QBCC website.

In 2019, another building adjudicator ordered Verus to pay more than $17,000 to MPN Consulting, a subcontractor also working on Inala Central.

A year earlier, the company was ordered to pay $4000 to a cleaner working on W Hotel in Brisbane. Established in 2017, Verus had worked on the high-profile roll-out of the Taco Bell chain as well as refurbishments of KFC outlets.

Mr Johnson did not respond to a request for comment.

A QBCC spokesperson said it was aware that Verus Construction was now in liquidation.

He said the watchdog would take any appropriate exclusion action against relevant individuals associated with the company.

If an individual is excluded, they are unable to hold a QBCC contractor, nominee supervisor or site supervisor's licence or be a director, secretary or influential person for a QBCC-licensed company for three years.

The QBCC last month said almost 100 builders has had their licences suspended for failing to submit financial information. They included pool installers, painters, bricklayers and roofers.

