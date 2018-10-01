Construction kicks off on new car park for Mt Archer walkers

WORKS COMMENCE: Work began on Monday at the base of Mt Archer on a new car park next to Pilbeam Drive giving walkers easier access to the hill climb.

WORKS COMMENCE: Work began on Monday at the base of Mt Archer on a new car park next to Pilbeam Drive giving walkers easier access to the hill climb. Leighton Smith

JUST where Pilbeam Drive starts to wind its way up the Mount Archer, a clearing in the bush beside the road is emerging.

That clearing will transform into a 21-space carpark and become a launching pad for CQ's exercise buffs who can't get enough of challenging the popular incline.

The start of construction on the Pilbeam Drive carpark on Monday was yet another piece to fall into place for the Mount Archer puzzle - the result of years planning and community consultation.

Councillor Neil Fisher said if it was not for the efforts to solve the parking issues at the base of Pilbeam Drive, all of the fantastic new features at the summit of Mount Archer may not have eventuated.

"The increasing popularity of Mount Archer to walkers and personal trainers reached a point where it was impacting on the surrounding residents and Council had to act,” Cr Fisher said.

"With a goal to understand the needs and concerns of everyone the resided near or uses Mount Archer, the foundation for Mount Archer Activation Master Plan was established.

"I still believe this was Rockhampton Regional Council's most successful piece of community engagement.”

He said the construction of this carpark would give QFES a sound command point during bushfires without impacting the neighbouring community.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said this $600,000 project was funded by the Queensland Government's second round of the Works for Queensland program, which provides money towards shovel-ready infrastructure projects.

"Works are being carried out by Rockhampton Regional Council and are due to be completed by Christmas,” Mrs Lauga said.

"It involves widening the shoulder connection from Frenchville Road to the start of the existing path constructed for the Pilbeam Drive Walkway to improve safety.

"Also included in this package of works is Stage 1 of a carpark to deliver 21 spaces at the base of Pilbeam Drive, which will allow even greater access to this wonderful tourism asset.”

She said it would be a great addition to the mountain and was something people had been wanting for a while.

Besides their investment in the new carpark, the Queensland Government are also contributing to the Mount Archer Canopy Walk, upgrading the Zamia Track, pathways and mountain bike trails, amphitheatre and funding site and interpretative planning.