Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Artist's impression of a new 57-unit apartment block at Alexandra Headland.
Artist's impression of a new 57-unit apartment block at Alexandra Headland. Contributed
Property

200 JOBS: 57-unit beach tower good news for local tradies

Nicky Moffat
by
18th Jul 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEW residents are expected to move into Alexandra Headland luxury units at Beach Life Alex, with construction of the 57-unit tower now officially underway.

McNab Construction manager Carl Nancarrow said commencing work on the iconic development was good news for local trades and subcontractors given McNab's commitment to supporting local on all their construction sites.

"We expect to have up to 200 staff and subcontractors onsite at peak times so the site will be a hive of activity over the coming months as Beach Life Alex comes out of the ground," Mr Nancarrow said.

"We are delighted to work with Cube Developments to make these luxurious apartments a reality and having the team onsite today to officially get work underway is a great milestone after completing our final design phase."

Mr Nancarrow said on average his projects contracted 95 per cent local tradespeople.

"Development of this calibre will see an impressive injection into the local economy and a boost for our construction industry," he said.　

"We have great talent here on the Coast and have enjoyed developing excellent partnerships with the best in the business since opening our doors on the Sunshine Coast in 2017."

On site were Cube's Craig Morrison and Scott Juniper, Cr John Connolly, Andrew Stevens from Project Urban and Carl Nancarrow from McNab.
On site were Cube's Craig Morrison and Scott Juniper, Cr John Connolly, Andrew Stevens from Project Urban and Carl Nancarrow from McNab. Erle Levey

He said he was confident the development will raise the bar for the apartment living on the Coast, being one of the few remaining sites offering "uninterrupted" views of the ocean.

Developer Scott Juniper from Cube Developments said 60 per cent of the high-end apartments had been sold.

"The combination of uninterrupted ocean views to the east and lake views to the west means all apartments have their own appeal and there are still great opportunities to still secure a piece of Alex beachfront paradise," Mr Juniper said.

"Our vision for Beach Life Alex is to offer buyers all that we love about the Sunshine Coast ― great views, a relaxed coastal lifestyle, a strong sense of community and easy access to some of the Coast's best beaches and entertainment precincts."

The Beach Life Alex site overlooks Alexandra Headland beach to the east and Nelson Park to the west.

The building's design incorporates a two-story atrium with a vertical garden and is split in two to increase natural lighting and ventilation.

Still on offer at Beach Life Alex are apartments, sky homes and penthouses ranging from $580,000 to $2.49 million.

McNab employs more than 50 people at its Maroochydore office and is currently working on eight other projects across the Sunshine Coast including recently commencing construction of Stockland's The Terraces at Bokarina Beach.

alexandra headland beach beach life alex development sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Mum calls on friends to help crash victim pull through

    premium_icon Mum calls on friends to help crash victim pull through

    News Rocky teen fighting for life in Brisbane hospital following crash that claimed his mates' life

    Council reveals impending future for Rocky Music Bowl

    premium_icon Council reveals impending future for Rocky Music Bowl

    News Changes to happen to music attraction within the coming months

    Two people trapped inside car in North Rocky after crash

    premium_icon Two people trapped inside car in North Rocky after crash

    News Queensland Police have been called to assist with traffic control

    Cattle vaccinations on the agenda at local beef event

    Cattle vaccinations on the agenda at local beef event

    Business Attendees learned about parasite management