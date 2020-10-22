Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Proposed design plans of what the Mobil service station would look like at Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre.
Proposed design plans of what the Mobil service station would look like at Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre.
Motoring

Construction of new $1.65m Mobil service station to begin

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
22nd Oct 2020 2:14 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

CONSTRUCTION of a new $1.65m Mobil service station at the Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre is set to begin next month.

Procon Developments submitted its plans for the facility with Livingstone Shire Council stating earthworks, landscaping and infrastructure were anticipated to commence in November.

It is estimated the construction will take 21 weeks.

The site plan for the Mobil service station at the Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre
The site plan for the Mobil service station at the Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre

Construction work will be limited to the hours between 6.30am and 6.30pm on weekdays and Saturdays.

Any noisy works are prohibited on Sundays.

A contractor for the works has not yet been appointed.

The service station will have a shop, food and drink outlet, maintenance repair servicing, vehicle washing, trailer hire and compressed air supply.

There would be four bowsers and the site will be accessed from Arthur St.

Artists impressions of the new Bunnings Warehouse to be built at Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre.
Artists impressions of the new Bunnings Warehouse to be built at Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre.

Plans were also lodged for the landscaping works at Bunnings Yeppoon which are valued at $66,179.

Ground broke on the site of the new Bunnings last week with Queensland builder De Luca Corporation appointed the tender.

Hungry Jacks and Gus’ Coffee will also be constructed at the site.

All shops are expected to open in the second quarter of 2021.

Read the previous stories on the Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre here.

See a story from last month about plans to build a Mobil service station in Rockhampton, just metres from a BP.

capricorn coast homemakers centre livingstone shire council development application mobil service station tmbdevelopmentapplications
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUSHFIRES: Police set sights on would-be firebugs

        Premium Content BUSHFIRES: Police set sights on would-be firebugs

        News A stern warning has been issued days after a fire threatened at least 15 Gracemere properties.

        Plan to crack down on wage theft and labour hire providers

        Premium Content Plan to crack down on wage theft and labour hire providers

        News Labor pledges more frontline inspectors to fight wage theft and weed out dodgy...

        RAINFALL: Where the rain fell across CQ, more on the way

        Premium Content RAINFALL: Where the rain fell across CQ, more on the way

        Weather It is predicted there would be more high chances of rain in early next week

        Vale Dennis Assay: ‘Always sincere and caring’

        Premium Content Vale Dennis Assay: ‘Always sincere and caring’

        Hockey Tributes for Rockhampton hockey stalwart, who passed away on Friday.