Construction of new $1.65m Mobil service station to begin

Proposed design plans of what the Mobil service station would look like at Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre.

CONSTRUCTION of a new $1.65m Mobil service station at the Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre is set to begin next month.

Procon Developments submitted its plans for the facility with Livingstone Shire Council stating earthworks, landscaping and infrastructure were anticipated to commence in November.

It is estimated the construction will take 21 weeks.

The site plan for the Mobil service station at the Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre

Construction work will be limited to the hours between 6.30am and 6.30pm on weekdays and Saturdays.

Any noisy works are prohibited on Sundays.

A contractor for the works has not yet been appointed.

The service station will have a shop, food and drink outlet, maintenance repair servicing, vehicle washing, trailer hire and compressed air supply.

There would be four bowsers and the site will be accessed from Arthur St.

Artists impressions of the new Bunnings Warehouse to be built at Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre.

Plans were also lodged for the landscaping works at Bunnings Yeppoon which are valued at $66,179.

Ground broke on the site of the new Bunnings last week with Queensland builder De Luca Corporation appointed the tender.

Hungry Jacks and Gus’ Coffee will also be constructed at the site.

All shops are expected to open in the second quarter of 2021.

