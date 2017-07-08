Construction of new Berserker retail complex begins

Artist impressions of the new retail strip in Berserker.

WHEN it comes to development, it's all systems go right across the Rockhampton region.

A new retail strip is the latest project to begin construction in the region with work visible at the high-profile Berserker site this week.

The exciting new retail complex at 21-23 Queen Elizabeth Drive will be anchored by a Gloria Jean's drive-thru and a Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar with a number of other tenancies available.

While Gloria Jean's are already a popular offering in Rockhampton through their Stockland store, Crust Gourmet Pizza Bar are a brand new flavour for the city.

With limited tenancies available in the complex, developers are on the hunt for more tenants such as a dessert bar, bottle shop, day and night chemist, convenience store and many more.

More than 30 part-time jobs were expected to be created as a result of the new Gloria Jean's store and adjoining retail offerings.

The project's construction start comes within weeks of the announcement of multiple other retail developments across Rockhampton.

In Park Avenue, a new $7M shopping complex anchored by an IGA, childcare centre and a further three or four food focused tenants is taking shape on Main St.

A new retail development anchored by an ALDI supermarket was also recently approved for the corner of Moores Creek and Yaamba Rds.

Development plans for a new shopping complex at Norman Gardens were lodged this week while a $45 million expansion of the region's major shopping centre, Stockland Rockhampton, was also announced.

