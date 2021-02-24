Menu
Proposed plans for a car wash with vacuum and dog wash facilities off Yeppoon Rd near the hospital.
Business

Construction of new Yeppoon car wash looms

Vanessa Jarrett
24th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Construction of a new car wash at Yeppoon is expected to start this year, as tenders have opened for the project.

The facility was approved by Livingstone Shire Council last month.

The car wash is to be located on a vacant 2564 sqm block on the corner of Erskine Crt and Hoskyn Dr, Hidden Valley, near KFC and the hospital.

It will be accessed from Erskine Crt.

The facility includes a car wash, vacuum area and dog wash with signage.

The developers are Perry Holdings Queensland, who bought the land in May 2019 for $682,000.

It is estimated the construction could cost $750,000 to $1 million.

The tender cites various trades including hydraulic services, electrical services, structural steel, concreting, ceilings and partitions, joinery, painting, metalwork, signage, roofing, linemarking and fence and gate.

A 24-hour service station and retail centre was approved across the road in 2019 on the vacant block on the Yeppoon Rd and Tabone St corner.

No development has begun at this time for the service station.

