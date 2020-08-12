Construction of Rocky’s new Men’s Shed progressing

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE: Marion Lawler (left) chats with the construction workers and keeps a close eye on the construction progress for the new Rockhampton Men’s Shed complex at CQUniversity.

THE excitement is palpable out at CQUniversity where construction of Rockhampton’s long awaited new Men’s Shed complex is starting to take shape.

Australia’s Men’s Sheds are a comfortable environment designed to combat social isolation where both men and women can interact, talk and be provided with health messages.

After growing too big for their humble shed, Rockhampton’s Mens Shed members, led by chair Jim Lawler and secretary, his wife Marion, embarked on years of dreaming, planning, fundraising and lobbying local politicians to build a new shed complex.

DEDICATED LEADERS: Rockhampton Men's Shed chairman Jim Lawler, secretary/ treasurer Marion Lawler

Their hard work culminated in January when early works kicked off.

In recent months, construction has gathered momentum with plumbing, forming up and the pouring of the slab taking place.

SHED UPDATE: Plumbing laid in August.

The Lawlers have been doing their best to inform the community and their members about the construction progress, taking plenty of photographs and uploading them to their blog.

In July, Mr Lawler said Kel Evens’ crew got stuck in to do stage one of the plumbing works “connecting shed 1 and shed 2 to the plumbing water and sewerage lines on the site”.

“The RRC have approved the total plans on the site so we can proceed when we get the funding,” he said.

SHED UPDATE: Forming up for the Men's Shed Complex on a misty morning at CQUniversity.

“The second stage will be to connect the water sewer and power to the site.

“This will be conditional on us raising the funding to do the second stage, (about $45000) so if anyone has a rich relative please have a talk with them.”

In early August, images were captured showing SNB Concreting on site to forming up the first two buildings of the Rockhampton Men’s Shed Community Precinct.

SHED UPDATE: Completed forming up for Rocky’s Men's Shed Complex.

Mr Lawler was very proud to show off the completed formwork, saying for the first and second sheds, the concrete would be poured on August 10 and August 12.

Some of the shed’s members were all smiles when they turned out to oversee the pouring of the slabs.

CONSTRUCTION OVERSIGHT: Shed regular Paul Percival (left) joined other Men’s Shed members to see the shed’s concrete slabs poured.

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE: Laying the slabs.

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE: Smoothing the slab.

More progress updates are expected over the coming months.