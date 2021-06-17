Menu
CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Nick Klomp.
Construction set to begin on TAFE Centre of Excellence

Timothy Cox
17th Jun 2021 4:00 PM
Construction of CQUniversity’s Central Queensland TAFE Centre of Excellence is a step closer, with $8 million for the first stage of the project included in this week’s state budget.

CQUniversity Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Nick Klomp said the $49.8 million facility could now be built.

“I’m thrilled to see this latest funding commitment from the Palaszczuk Government, as it means we get can started on the much-needed TAFE Centre of Excellence facility in earnest,” he said.

“As the only university in Queensland to offer all levels of tertiary study from Certificate I to PhD, it makes sense for our VET training to be consolidated and co-located on our North Rockhampton campus.

“Not only is it essential to reduce the cost of operating two campuses in the one city, but it also provides an opportunity to upgrade outdated TAFE infrastructure and deliver a contemporary, state-of-the-art facility.

“Stage 1 of the project will include bespoke carpentry and plumbing facilities and I’m excited for our apprentices to start using these facilities as soon as they’re up and running.”

Professor Klomp said more than 300 new jobs would be involved in the Stage 1 construction and in the centre’s operation.

“The fully realised Centre of Excellence will have the capacity to train an additional 1,100 apprentices and VET students each year by 2025, growing to an additional 2,500 each year by 2030,” he said.

“It will create an estimated 300 long-term jobs thanks to expanded university operations.”

The $42 million second stage of the project will complete the centre and ensure CQUniversity’s TAFE buildings are all located on its Rockhampton North campus.

Professor Klomp said that vacating the Canning Street TAFE site freed it up for alternative use.

He said the project was part of a more general move to place specialist trades, technology, and manufacturing at the Rockhampton North campus.

“The Central Queensland TAFE Centre of Excellence will form a key part of our technology, trades, and innovation precinct, representing well over $70 million in new training and research facilities on the CQUniversity Rockhampton North campus,” Professor Klomp said.

“These include the Rockhampton Manufacturing Hub, the Advanced Technology and Innovation Centre and the Central Queensland School of Mining and Manufacturing.”

The Federal Government committed $30 million to establish the Central Queensland School of Mining and Manufacturing in Rockhampton and Gladstone, with the $23.5 million CQUniversity School of Mining now under construction on the Rockhampton North campus.

The CQUniversity School of Mining includes training in heavy auto trades.

CQUniversity continues to seek a funding commitment for Stage 2 of the project.

