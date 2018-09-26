Construction set to start on historic riverfront building
THERE will be construction work along Quay St again before Christmas, this time in the former Morning Bulletin building.
The building has been vacant since 2014, but owner Bevan Slattery has revealed his big plans are one step closer to reality.
Mr Slattery, one of Australia's most successful technology entrepreneurs, bought the building in August 2015 after searching for the right Rockhampton investment for years.
The building, sitting on Quay St next to The Criterion Hotel, is one of Rockhampton's oldest and in prime position to take advantage of the redeveloped riverbank precinct.
This precinct is just part of Rockhampton's broader "re-imagining”, according to the former North Rockhampton High School student.
Mr Slattery has enlisted the help of architect Scott Petherick, who helped transform the Headricks Lane building. In a letter to The Morning Bulletin, Mr Slattery described the restaurant and brewery as "sophisticated architecture and design capturing the beauty and warmth of the historic building”.
With this in mind, Mr Slattery has promised to pay homage to the Morning Bulletin's history in the building restoration and is keen to find as many old interior photos as possible to help the process.
Mr Slattery expects demolition and asbestos removal to happen before Christmas.
Although there is still much more planning to be done, he said the building would in part have a community focus to draw people in and keep them connected to the city's history.
Bulletin Building
- The building was constructed in 1926 for The Morning Bulletin as a purpose-built newspaper office and was entered into the Queensland Heritage Register in 2005
- The Dunn family, who owned the newspaper for over 70 years, commissioned the building, which was designed by Roy Chipps
- The building is described as a classic example of "stripped Classical” architecture and complements most of the other Quay St buildings to make "a premier Queensland streetscape”
- Although The Morning Bulletin office is now in Bolsover St, the building has a strong association with the Bully and its staff