Construction set to start on historic riverfront building

The former Morning Bulletin office in Quay Street as it is in May 2017. Chris Ison ROK230517cbulletin1

THERE will be construction work along Quay St again before Christmas, this time in the former Morning Bulletin building.

The building has been vacant since 2014, but owner Bevan Slattery has revealed his big plans are one step closer to reality.

Mr Slattery, one of Australia's most successful technology entrepreneurs, bought the building in August 2015 after searching for the right Rockhampton investment for years.

The building, sitting on Quay St next to The Criterion Hotel, is one of Rockhampton's oldest and in prime position to take advantage of the redeveloped riverbank precinct.

MAKING HISTORY: Bevan Slattery has big plans for the Bulletin Building (pictured inset) Shayla Bulloch

This precinct is just part of Rockhampton's broader "re-imagining”, according to the former North Rockhampton High School student.

Mr Slattery has enlisted the help of architect Scott Petherick, who helped transform the Headricks Lane building. In a letter to The Morning Bulletin, Mr Slattery described the restaurant and brewery as "sophisticated architecture and design capturing the beauty and warmth of the historic building”.

With this in mind, Mr Slattery has promised to pay homage to the Morning Bulletin's history in the building restoration and is keen to find as many old interior photos as possible to help the process.

Mr Slattery expects demolition and asbestos removal to happen before Christmas.

Although there is still much more planning to be done, he said the building would in part have a community focus to draw people in and keep them connected to the city's history.

Bulletin Building