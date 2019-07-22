Construction 'treading' at shopping centre for new business

POSITIVE SIGN: The design the Bridgestone Select Tyre and Mechanical at the Metro Centre off Musgrave St.

POSITIVE SIGN: The design the Bridgestone Select Tyre and Mechanical at the Metro Centre off Musgrave St. Contributed

NANDO'S, a hairdresser, a real estate agency and now a tyre shop.

Construction has begun on a block of vacant land at the end of the Metro Centre on High St, across from Stockland Rockhampton.

The works are for a Bridgestone Select Tyre and Mechanical, a concept store the national franchise is rolling out.

The block is being developed by Statewide Property Group on behalf of Bridgestone.

Statewide Property Group managing director Stephen Schravemade said Bridgestone was interested in another Rockhampton store and looked at several sites before the Metro block.

Bridgestone has a service centre on the corner of Farm and Chappell streets in Kawana.

"It's an existing retail centre, (with) high-profile tenants with Nandos and everyone else,” Mr Schravemade said.

Stephen Schravemade Allan Reinikka ROK051018askyview

"From Bridgestone's point of view it's a high traffic area, high visibility, close to shopping centre, high to retail trade area.

"It's the heart of the shopping action on the northside and (has) great visibility from the main road, (and) heaps of parking.

"The fact is it is part of a successful shopping complex as well.

"It ticks all the boxes.”

READ HERE: Sneak peek of luxurious units before opening in two weeks

READ HERE: Transformation planned for iconic old hotel

READ HERE: New boutique baby shop opens doors to flock of customers

Basic site works have begun which include earthworks , and once completed, a slab will be poured.

The store site is 365sqm. Seven car parking spaces will be created, adding to the 63 at the centre already.

"There is not too much to do, it was planned to be a similar layout there,” Mr Schravemade said.

Having overseen many successful projects in Central Queensland, including the Skyview Apartments, Mr Schravemade said it was good to see Bridgestone taking an interest in Rockhampton.

He said it was "very strong tenant and good operator”.

"They will be employing local people and it's good to see when times have been quite tough, someone is confident enough to open a new shop,” he said.

The centre is expected to be operational by Christmas, pending weather delays.

NEW BRIDGESTONE TYRE CENTRE: