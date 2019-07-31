Menu
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Crime

Consultant strikes up trouble during seven-week trip to CQ

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
31st Jul 2019 4:26 PM
A RISK-management consultant from Sydney struck trouble in Rockhampton during a seven-week contract.

Joseph Vincent McInerney, 39, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Jess King said McInerney had been drinking alcohol at the Giddy Goat bar on June 30 when he was involved in an incident and escorted from the venue by security about 1.25am.

She said outside, McInerney struck one of the security guards in the face.

McInerney was arrested by police and taken to the watch-house.

Defence lawyer Doug Winning said his client was a risk-management consultant from Sydney who worked in China and Columbia at times and was in Rockhampton on a seven-week contract.

He said McInerney had an alcohol problem and had abstained from alcohol for almost a year in the past.

Mr Winning said since the incident, McInerney had not touched alcohol and was seeking help. McInerney was ordered to pay a $1000 fine and no conviction was recorded.

