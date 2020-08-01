CONSULTATION BEGINS: Public gets say on Yeppoon Rd upgrade

CONSTRUCTION PLANNING: The public is being encouraged to contribute their thoughts on which section of the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road should be upgraded first.

CONSTRUCTION PLANNING: The public is being encouraged to contribute their thoughts on which section of the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road should be upgraded first.

A NEW Transport and Main Road website is giving Central Queenslanders the opportunity to have their say on which section should be fixed first along the treacherous Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

Gathering the public’s views throughout August, the consultation phase will narrow down where Yeppoon Upgrade project should deliver targeted upgrades between the connection with the Bruce Highway in Parkhurst and the Tanby Road roundabout in Yeppoon.

The new TMR website features fresh imagery of the jointly funded $80 million project, providing a clearer indication on when we should expect see bulldozers in action.

PUBLIC CONSULTATION: Central Queenslanders are being asked for their feedback on upgrading the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

After public consultation completes on August 31, TMR will develop investment options between September 2020 and January 2021.

Incorporating feedback from the community engagement process, the $10m Business Case development phase would then run between February 2021 and August 2021.

From December 2021, the design phase commences with construction expected to commence in early 2023, running until mid-2025 (depending on the final scope).

Queensland Transport and Mains Roads Minister Mark Bailey said it was important the community had their say, with local insight and knowledge critical to getting the project right.

ROAD UPGRADE: Queensland Minister for Main Roads Mark Bailey with Keppel MP Brittany Lauga are keen to see work start on upgrading the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd after the public were consulted.

“Global economies have been hit hard by COVID-19, but Queensland’s strong ongoing health response means we can continue our plan economy recovery, which includes creating jobs and a $23 billion pipeline of road and transport upgrades,” he said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the new web page and interactive map was available now.

“More than 11,000 vehicles use this road every day, travelling between the two largest urban areas in Central Queensland and I want everyone to be able to have their say so we can get this upgrade right,” she said.

“This project will add to others already on the go in our community like the $121m Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade project, because we know roads are a key driver for the region’s $4.8 billion economy.”

On Thursday, Ms Lauga revealed more warning signs were installed on Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd around the accident hotspot intersection of Artillery and Dairy Inn Roads in a bid to make the dangerous stretch of road more safe.

>> READ: Keppel candidate opposes ‘talkfest’ on CQ’s dangerous road

>> READ: Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd plans revealed

>> READ: See where Rocky-Yeppoon Rd is getting $5m overhaul

Assistant Minister for Northern Australia and Federal Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the upgrades would provide strong benefits to residents and visitors to the region.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry was proud to secure $64 million in Federal Funding for the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road upgrade.

“Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road is a key commuter route, connecting the growing community of Yeppoon to Rockhampton,” Ms Landry said.

“Yeppoon is also a popular tourist destination and improved access to the town means a stronger local economy.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Michael McCormack said the $80m funding injection would support future population and economic growth.

“The Australian Government has committed $64m, with the Queensland Government committing $16m, for upgrade works on the Mount Isa to Rockhampton Corridor delivered as part of the Roads of Strategic Importance initiative,” Mr McCormack said.

“On top of this substantial commitment, an additional $5m of joint funding was recently announced to get pavement strengthening and resilience works quickly underway on Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road.

ROAD UPGRADE: A 13 km stretch of the Rockhampton to Yeppoon road from Mackays Rd to Iron Pot Road will benefit from a $5 million overhaul.

“This extra funding is being delivered as part of the Regional Economic Enabling Fund – a major component of the $415m commitment by the Australian and Queensland governments to deliver shovel-ready projects and support jobs through COVID-19.”

“Delivering these important upgrades will better support defence, forestry, freight, tourism and commuter traffic demands in the region.”

Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road was about 35.6km in length, with two distinct sections; a 4.03km section to the Rockhampton CBD and the second a 31.6km section from the Bruce Highway intersection in Parkhurst to Tanby Road roundabout at Yeppoon.

The remaining two-lane section of the Rockhampton – Yeppoon Road extended from the end of the existing duplication at Iron Pot Road intersection at 13.9km east to Tanby Road roundabout at 35.6km, a length of 21.7km.

Rockhampton – Yeppoon Road is a B-double route.

Current traffic volumes on this section of the Rockhampton – Yeppoon Road range between 10,700 and 11,600 vehicles per day, which includes 1000 heavy vehicles.

The community consultation will remain open until the end of August 2020.

To have your say head to www.tmr.qld.gov.au/YeppoonRoadUpgrade

Project timeline

2017: Strategic planning started.

2019: $80m joint funding commitment from the Australian and Queensland Governments.

June 2020: Scoping Phase Project Proposal Report (PPR) submitted to Australian Government for review and approval for release of business case development funds.

June 2020: Approval of Scoping Phase PPR and $10m funding ($8m Australian Government, $2m Queensland Government contribution) to commence Business Case development.

July to August 2020: Community consultation to identify community priorities for targeted upgrades.

September 2020 to January 2021: Options Analysis.

February 2021 to August 2021: Business Case development.

December 2021: Design commences.

Early 2023 to mid-2025: Construction (dependent on final scope).

Key features of upgrade