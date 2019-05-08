Menu
CONCERNS: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga is determined to iron out any kinks in the refund scheme.
Community

Container refund scheme issues addressed

8th May 2019 8:18 AM

MEMBER for Keppel Brittany Lauga has met with staff from the container refund scheme coordinator on the Capricorn Coast, Kanga Bins, to discuss issues raised by the community.

Mrs Lauga said she hoped the issues could be resolved soon - including opening hours, shade and staffing - to encourage more people to get involved in the scheme.

"More than $3 million has now been returned to Central Queenslanders and community organisations through Queensland's container refund scheme,” Mrs Lauga said.

"Containers for Change has reported more than 400 million containers have now been returned across Queensland since the scheme started.

"Of that, more than 30.6 million containers have been returned to container refund points across the Fitzroy/Central Queensland catchment area.

"It is fantastic to see so many people in our Capricorn Coast community embracing this recycling initiative,” she said.

"Local schoolchildren, families and community groups have embraced the benefits of the container refund scheme and are cashing in on opportunities.

"The scheme has also created more than 620 jobs across Queensland, which is fantastic.”

